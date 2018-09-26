Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for the final 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Feature
1.97K   //    26 Sep 2018, 08:46 IST

Roh
Rohit and Dhawan will be key to India's chances in the finals

The match between India and Afghanistan ended in an epic tie after Rashid Khan defended 7 runs in the last over. However, India will consider itself unlucky as there were a couple of run-outs in their innings because of the bat getting stuck in the ground. There were also a couple of umpiring decisions that also went against the Indian team.

But one should not forget that India wasn't playing with it's strongest side. With the team already in the finals, the Indian team management experimented a lot by making a barrage of changes in the playing XI.

As many as 5 front-line players, including Captain Rohit Sharma, were rested in the match against Afghanistan. This gave an opportunity to the benched players to get some match-time. It was also much-needed because the Indian middle-order hadn't got much of a hit. The match went down to the wire and ended in a tie.

Now that the Super Four stage is almost done and dusted, it's time for the big final. We will look at India's predicted playing XI for the final. 

Openers 

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan 

Dhawan
Dhawan and Rohit has been terrific form in Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have decimated bowling-attacks in the Asia Cup. Shikhar Dhawan came into the tournament after a forgettable Test series against England. While he struggled against the red ball, Dhawan seemed to be at home against the white ball. The southpaw has scored two tons so far and is the leading run-scorer of the series. 

Dhawan's opening partner has been in rich vein of form too. Rohit Sharma scored a classy hundred against Pakistan on Sunday and will be crucial to India's chances in the final as well. Rohit has also impressed everyone with his captaincy. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable Playing XI vs Pakistan in...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Hardik Pandya In the...
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's expected playing XI for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 4 changes India can make against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players expected to shine in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us