India's highest individual T20I scores, every year from 2013

Over the years, India's dominance in the shortest format of the game has grown by leaps and bounds. Ever since they won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20I in 2007, this growth has been spearheaded by an excellent strength in wielding the willow, complimented equally by the bowlers too. As of most recent occasions, India has won T20I series contests in almost all away conditions, including Windies, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka. They also tied the Australian series last week, when rain hampered their chances of another triumph by getting a game cancelled.

Still, it did take a while for an Indian batsman to get to the magical mark of 100 runs in the 20-over game. It was Suresh Raina who scored 101 runs in 60 balls (9 fours, 5 sixes, 168.33 strike rate) against South Africa in a group game at the ICC World T20I - 2010, a game that India won by 14 runs. Raina's ton remained the only hundred scored by an Indian, and the highest individual T20I score by an Indian, until 2015 when Rohit Sharma bettered it.

Overall, the format has seen 36 hundreds so far, with Rohit (4), Colin Munro (New Zealand - 3), KL Rahul (India), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch(Australia), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis (Windies), Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - each player with 2 hundreds - leading the individual charts. Remaining are many players like Raina, Alex Hales, David Miller and so on who have scored a ton each. Among countries, India and New Zealand have most hundreds (7 each), followed by Australia (5), South Africa, Windies (4 each), and Sri Lanka (2). Other teams like Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, Scotland, UAE, Hong Kong and Bangladesh have one each.

All this being said, our focus today will be on the top T20I innings played by an Indian batsman, every year since 2013. Let's take a look into who all have made it into this feature, which in turn puts them in the window of some of the greatest batsmen of the format. Spoiler alert: features two non-hundred innings as Raina's successor showed up as late as 2015, as mentioned earlier.

Yuvraj Singh (2013)

It was a typical run-fest at Rajkot in the only T20I of the 2013 Ind-Aus series. Batting first, Australia scored big - 201/7, thanks largely to current skipper Aaron Finch (89 off 52), Nic Maddinson (34 off 16) and Glenn Maxwell (27 off 13). The trio shared 20 fours and 6 sixes among themselves.

In reply, Yuvraj Singh (77 not out off 35, 8 fours, 5 sixes, 220 strike rate), Virat Kohli (29 off 22) and MS Dhoni (24 not out off 21) helped the hosts script a memorable win, with 2 balls to spare and six wickets remaining.

India kept losing wickets early on, and the score read 80/3 when Yuvraj walked in. 20 runs later, Kohli fell and Dhoni came in to partner Yuvi. The duo needed another 102 runs from 56 balls for the win. What followed was carnage, as the southpaw made his comeback from cancer in the most unforgettable way, founding boundaries at will, with lusty blows - as if he was never away from the game, though he was playing after a gap of close to two years.

The 77 runs made by Yuvi got him the Man of the match and also became the highest Indian individual T20I score of 2013.

