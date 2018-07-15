Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England, 2019: India's probable XI for the 1st Test against England

hemantsports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    15 Jul 2018, 21:55 IST

Cricket - Investec Test Series - First Test - England v India - Day Three - Trent Bridge
India would look to bury the demons of the 2014 test series

India has a daunting task ahead of them as they get ready to face England in a five-match Test series in England. The current Indian Test side has improved leaps and bounds which saw them rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings. However, their away record has always been the topic of discussion and they will try to answer their critics by winning the upcoming 5 test match series.

India didn’t have the most ideal start to their streak of away tours, as they ended up losing the test series 2-1 against South Africa. Despite the series loss, India came out victorious in the final test at Johannesburg under very challenging conditions which would’ve given a huge confidence to the side.

England are a very strong team, especially playing in their home conditions. So, in order to beat England in their own backyard, India will have to be on the top of their game throughout the series. Let us have a look at the players, who could make it to the playing XI against England.

#1. Openers: Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
Murali Vijay

Opening the innings, that too in English conditions can be a very challenging task because the new ball seams and swings a lot. The onus will once again be on Murali Vijay to lay the foundation for India to put up a good score on the board. He is, without a doubt, one of the best players against the swinging ball, not only in India, but also in the world. He is India's red ball specialist and a proven performer in overseas conditions.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, has an aggressive and flamboyant batting style which serves as an ideal foil to the controlled and calm batting style of Murali Vijay. He has the talent to score briskly and take the game away from the opposition in a session.He is a match-winner in any format he plays in and can, therefore, be a vital cog for India in the upcoming series.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
