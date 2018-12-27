India's ODI report card 2018: Rating the players

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Another year of intense and exciting ODI action comes to an end on Tuesday. England are currently the World No.1 team in One Day Internationals, closely followed by India.

2018 has been a good year for India in limited-overs cricket. They started the year with a 5-1 win over South Africa away from home, and then lost 2-1 to England. They bounced back to win the Asia Cup and then defeated West Indies 3-1 at home.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been among the runs, while Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah have been among the wickets.

2018 has also witnessed some youngsters making their mark in ODIs. Players like Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar made their ODI debut for India.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Indian players fared in ODIs this calendar year.

(Note: Players who have played a minimum of seven ODIs in 2018 are rated here in ascending order).

MS Dhoni 4.5/10

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The former Indian captain has had a year to forget. In 20 games, MS Dhoni scored only 275 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 71.

He failed to score a single 50+ score in 2018, and struggled to stamp his authority. The 37-year-old will hope for better 2019 when India play Australia in the ODIs.

Hardik Pandya 5/10

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was arguably the find for Indian cricket in 2017. However, the all-rounder was not at his best in 2018.

In 10 ODI games, Pandya scored only 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 87. He was poor with the ball as well, and picked up only five wickets in 10 games at an average of 80.

