 India's playing 11 from Cheteshwar Pujara's Test debut - where are they now? 

Team India veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24, 2025. He represented the country in 103 Tests, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, which included 19 hundreds. At the time of his departure from the cricketing circuit, he was the eighth leading run-scorer for India in Test cricket. He also recorded five ODI appearances as well over the course of his career.

Ad

Pujara announced his decision to end his playing career in Indian cricket through a post on social media. He was recently not considered by the selectors for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, while the main squad had moved into transition, using the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Karun Nair as No.3 batters in recent past.

His last appearance in Indian colors came during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final, while his maiden Test match was also against the same opposition during the second Test in Bengaluru during the 2010 home series.

Ad

Trending

Pujara was dismissed for just four runs by Mitchell Johnson on his debut after coming into bat at No.5. However, he made amends in the second innings, scoring a well-crafted 72 in India's successful run chase.

The right-handed batter's retirement means that all of the members of the players who featured in the Test are retired now from international cricket.

Top Order - Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid

Murali Vijay played his last Test for India during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series, before announcing his retirement in January 2023. Since then, he has often featured as a broadcaster on a regular basis.

Ad

Virender Sehwag's last Test appearance for India came during the home series against Australia in 2013, when Pujara was slowly establishing himself. He continued to play in the IPL for a couple more years before announcing his retirement. He then ventured into a coaching role, associating with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and then pivoted into broadcasting. The former opener also has numerous business endeavors, which include an international school.

Rahul Dravid officially passed the No.3 baton to Cheteshwar Pujara after the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. The Wall has since then racked up a serious career as a coach, firstly in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals), before moving into the framework of Indian cricket.

Ad

He became the head of the National Cricket Academy, overseeing the India 'A', and India U-19 sides. Taking over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India, Dravid guided the side to the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is currently the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his second stint.

Middle Order - Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni

Cheteshwar Pujara was the man at the other end when Sachin Tendulkar played his final innings in international cricket in 2013. Since then, he has been an active ambassador, as well as being a mentor for the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the IPL. He was recently seen in England to officially unveil the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ahead of the five-match Test series between the two heavyweight nations.

Ad

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, and retired from all forms of cricket in 2022. He is now a common sight when it comes to leagues involving former players, and is also a prominent broadcaster. The southpaw scored 34 runs in three matches during the recently held 2025 World Championship of Legends in England.

The skipper from when Pujara made his Test debut, MS Dhoni, retired from Tests midway through the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The red-ball departure meant that the pair did not share a dressing room as the legendary skipper continued to feature in white-ball international cricket until 2019.

Ad

Their paths did cross just once more when Pujara was part of the CSK setup during IPL 2021.

Although Dhoni announced his international retirement in August 2020, much like Suresh Raina, he still continues to be an active player in the IPL. He was recently seen leading CSK after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury in the 2025 season, and has not shed light on his future.

Lower Order - Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sreesanth, Pragyan Ojha

Harbhajan Singh played his last Test for India in 2015, while his last international appearance came in 2016. He continued to feature in the IPL until the 2021 season, before announcing his retirement from all formats of the game.

Ad

He has had an active political career, and much like the majority of his colleagues, continues to be a part of the sport through leagues for former players as well as broadcasting.

Zaheer Khan's last appearance for India came during the tour of New Zealand in 2014. He continued to feature in the IPL in the twilight years of his career, even leading the Delhi Daredevils at one stage. The left-arm pacer announced his retirement soon after, before venturing into a career as a pundit and a coach.

Ad

He was involved with the Mumbai Indians for a considerable while as a member of the coaching staff, while he is now the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team.

Pragyan Ojha's international career spanned only four years, but he continued to play domestic cricket until 2018. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in early 2020. Since then, the spinner has been a broadcaster, while also being involved in competitions like the Legends League Cricket.

Ad

He was recently appointed as a member of the technical committee for the Asia Cup 2025, while also being in contention to be included in Team India's selection panel.

Right-arm Pacer, S Sreesanth's career went downhill amid the match-fixing allegations leveled against him in IPL 2013. He never really recovered from the setback, and featured in numerous reality shows over the years, while also featuring as a broadcaster. The pacer also had a short-lived political career.

He was recently suspended for three years by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for his remarks against the governing body following Sanju Samson's omission from Team India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news