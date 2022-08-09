India's playing XI from when Rishabh Pant featured in the 2016 U-19 World Cup Final: Where are they now?

Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the biggest stars of Indian cricket. He made his international debut in a T20 international against England in January 2017. Since then, he has been featured in 31 Tests, 27 ODIs and 54 T20Is for the national team.

Pant has been an all-format regular for India since his heroics at the SCG and Gabba in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He has impressed fans and critics alike with his match-winning performances for the country in the last year and a half.

We look back at the playing XI from the U-19 World Cup final where Rishabh Pant featured and where they are at present.

Openers- Rishabh Pant (wk) and Ishan Kishan (C)

Rishabh Pant opened the batting with the then captain, Ishan Kishan in final of the tournament. However, neither wicket-keeper batters managed to make an impact in the final. Pant was dismissed by Alzzari Joseph in the first over and scored only 1 run off 3 balls.

Ishan Kishan scored 4 runs off 10 balls and was the third batter to be dismissed in that innings. Since then, he has been a regular in the Indian Premier League. His fine performances for the Mumbai Indians helped him receive a call-up to the national side. He has been impressive in T20Is since his debut in March 2021, and has also played a few ODIs.

Middle-order- Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Mahipal Lomror

The middle order, barring Sarfaraz Khan, failed to get going in the final. The quartet of Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Armaan Jaffer, and Mahipal Lomror made scores of 3(8), 7(41), 5(7) and 19 (43), respectively. Khan managed a half century, perishing for 51(89).

This meant India were unable to post a high total in the first innings.

Anmolpreet Singh made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. He has represented them in three matches. He is currently playing first-class cricket for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, for whom he has a decent record.

Washington Sundar has been one of the best defensive T20 spinners in the country and has performed well in both IPL and T20Is. He has had iconic moments in his short career like the Gabba Test. However, injuries have derailed his career a bit in the last year.

Sarfaraz Khan has represented RCB, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He has been one of the finest performers for Mumbai on the domestic circuit as well.

Armaan Jaffer, nephew of Mumbai legend and former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has played nine first-class matches for Mumbai. He also received a 10 lakh INR contract from the Kings XI Punjab in 2016.

Mahipal Lomror was signed for 10 lakh INR ahead of the 2016 IPL. He has also played for the Rajasthan Royals and RCB in the tournament. He has been a consistent performer for Rajasthan in first-class cricket.

Bowlers- Mayank Dagar, Rahul Batham, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

CricTracker @Cricketracker India #U19CWC vs Sri Lanka U19, Semi Final: SL - 159/7 (38) | WICKET: Hasaranga c Avesh Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 8(8) India #U19CWC vs Sri Lanka U19, Semi Final: SL - 159/7 (38) | WICKET: Hasaranga c Avesh Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 8(8) https://t.co/lwikHMJQS9

Out of this bowling unit, only Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed have been in the reckoning for the national team. Mayank Dagar was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for 20 lakh INR in IPL 2018. However, he did not get a game to play. The left-arm orthodox spinner has played 26 first-class matches and 39 List-A matches for Punjab in the domestic circuit.

Rahul Batham has been among the least active players. He has only represented Madhya Pradesh in 1 List A and 2 T20 matches. The right-arm medium pacer last played a T20 in November 2021.

Khaleel got his due in 2018, when he made his debut against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. He has represented the country in 11 ODIs and 14 T20Is. However, his performances have not been good enough for him to secure a regular berth in the Indian team. He last featured for India in November 2019.

Avesh made his international debut earlier this year against the West Indies. He has played 13 T20Is and 1 ODI so far. He has also represented RCB and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury