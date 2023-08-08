India’s playing XI from the last T20I series they lost vs West Indies in 2016 - Where are they now?

India are now on the verge of a T20I series defeat against West Indies. If the Men in Maroon win any of the three remaining T20Is against India, they will secure an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match series.

The series started on August 3, with a match at the Brian Lara Stadium. West Indies beat India by four runs in that game. Next, the two teams clashed at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, where Nicholas Pooran's half-century guided the home team to a two-wicket victory.

The third T20I will be held today (August 8) in Guyana. If India lose again, they will suffer their first T20I series against West Indies since 2016. Back in 2016, the Indian team suffered a 0-1 defeat in a two-match series against the Caribbean outfit. West Indies won the first match by one run, while the second T20I ended with no result.

In this listicle, we will look at India's playing XI from their last series defeat against the West Indies.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit Sharma at the Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four (Image: Getty)

Indian captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first in the T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park. Evin Lewis' century guided West Indies to a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 246 for a win, India got off to a magnificent start, with Rohit Sharma scoring 62 runs off just 28 deliveries. His opening partner Ajinkya Rahane managed only seven runs off seven balls before Andre Russell dismissed him.

Both Rohit and Rahane are members of the Indian team now as well. While Rohit is the captain in all formats, Rahane is the vice-captain in Tests.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Stuart Binny, and Ravindra Jadeja

KL Rahul at the India Training Session (Image: Getty)

KL Rahul smashed a hundred for India in that game. Batting at number four, Rahul remained not out on 110 runs off 51 deliveries. He smacked 12 fours and five maximums in his entertaining knock. Virat Kohli scored a nine-ball 16, whereas MS Dhoni aggregated 43 runs off 25 balls.

Stuart Binny bowled only one over in the game, where he leaked 32 runs. Ravindra Jadeja returned with figures of 2/39 in three overs.

Kohli, Rahul and Jadeja are members of the Indian squad in all three formats while Binny and Dhoni have retired. Dhoni continues to play in the IPL, whereas Binny has decided to play in leagues of retired cricketers and overseas T20 competitions.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Image: Getty)

Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah formed India's pace attack in that match. All three fast bowlers had an economy rate of more than 10. Bumrah bagged two wickets, Shami took one, whereas Kumar remained wicketless. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most economical bowler with figures of 0/36 in four overs.

All four bowlers are active in international cricket. Shami, Bumrah and Ashwin are part of the Indian squad in at least one format. Kumar was dropped from the squad after the New Zealand tour in late 2022.