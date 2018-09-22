India's predicted playing 11 against Pakistan

India and Pakistan lock horns once again and this time it's in the Super-Four stage. The last time, these two sides met, India recorded their largest victory against Pakistan in terms of the number of balls left i.e 126.

India dominated the proceedings right from the start and it was clear who was going to win it. Pakistan never looked like they were in the game and thus lost the plot badly.

India will look to maintain their winning run when they take on Pakistan in yet another fixture which promises to be even more interesting as Pakistan are expected to bounce back.

Let's have a look at the possible playing XI of India that could take the field on the 23rd of September.

#1 Top Order

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Rohit Sharma (C)

3. Ambati Rayudu

One of the best opening pairs going around currently.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma-

This is a no-brainer as both of them are in a blistering form and have gotten India good starts. Rohit would like to convert his fifties into hundreds while Dhawan would like to carry on his present form. He already has a century under his name in the tournament.

If these two batsmen get past the new ball attack of Pakistan, it will be a treat to watch them.

Coming in at No. 3 would be Ambati Rayudu who seems to be enjoying his IPL form. He has been very consistent and scores runs at a quick rate. He averages 50.39 which is the highest in this Indian team. Rayudu rotates the strike regularly and accelerates when needed. He's a real asset to have and I don't see any reason why he should lose his place.

