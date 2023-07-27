India's predicted playing XI for the 1st ODI vs West Indies

Team India will turn their attention to the all-important ODI format when they face off against the West Indies in a three-match series. The opener is set to be held in Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

The Men in Blue have named a strong squad for the series, although Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are still missing from action due to various injuries. Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, has been given a breather after playing both Tests that preceded the ODI assignment.

India's ODI squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

There's absolutely no doubt regarding India's ideal opening combination in ODI cricket.

Shubman Gill has nailed down a spot at the top of the order by plundering runs in Shikhar Dhawan's absence. Rohit Sharma has also been a fairly consistent presence alongside the youngster. The duo will be keen on continuing their good run in the format.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to consistently deliver in ODIs

India have quite a few combinations they can try out in the middle order. Virat Kohli, who recently ended his long wait for an overseas century, is the only definite starter in the side.

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to crack the ODI code so far, but the selectors clearly have faith in the maverick batter. He should be picked in the playing XI for the opening game, although whether he bats at No. 4 or lower down the order as an attacking option remains to be seen.

The Men in Blue will need to choose between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to be their frontline wicket-keeper. While the latter has been more consistent in the limited opportunities he has been given, the former could have a slight edge owing to his recent Test debut and left-handedness.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Australia v India - ODI Game 3

Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain of the side, will undoubtedly feature in the middle order. He has had a good break and will be raring to go with both bat and ball against the Windies.

Ravindra Jadeja is another player who will man the lower-middle order and presumably take up finishing duties as well. The all-rounder will face stiff competition from Axar Patel, who has been quite superb across formats of late.

As of now, though, if India want to play only one left-arm spinner, Jadeja should be ahead in the pecking order.

Will Rohit and Co. consider playing Jadeja and Axar in tandem? It's a possibility, but that might leave their bowling attack (both pace and spin) looking slightly one-dimensional. Also, it will be smart not to overwork Hardik in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Shardul Thakur could thus be handed another cap. He missed the second Test with a niggle, but reports suggest that he will be fit for the ODI series.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

India v Australia - 3rd ODI

India are spoilt for choice in the bowling department as well. Like Kohli in the middle order, Kuldeep Yadav might be the only man guaranteed to suit up in Barbados.

If India want a three-pronged spin attack, they could field Yuzvendra Chahal alongside Kuldeep. The leg-spinner hasn't been at his best for the national side, though, and might not make the grade. Moreover, playing him would once again make the pace attack sans Siraj look threadbare.

So India could opt to field two specialist fast bowlers in Jaydev Unadkat and Umran Malik. Mukesh Kumar is another option, but his white-ball credentials aren't all that convincing.

Overall, though, the Men in Blue have a lot of freedom to select their ideal playing XI based on the conditions. The pitch will likely play a big role in their decision-making, and it's tough to predict the direction they will take as of now.

