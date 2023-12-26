India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test vs South Africa

Team India will look to achieve something they have never done before, which is winning a Test series in South Africa, when they take on the hosts in the upcoming two-match World Test Championship assignment. The opening game will commence on Tuesday, December 26 in Centurion.

The visitors' squad has undergone a few changes. Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been ruled out of the series with injuries, with the latter being replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran in the squad. Meanwhile, KS Bharat has slotted in for Ishan Kishan, who will miss the assignment due to personal reasons.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KS Bharat (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

As a result, Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to field a slightly new-look side for the all-important series opener.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the first Test against South Africa.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma missed the last Test tour of South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a successful partnership during India's last assignment against the West Indies and should continue to open the batting this time around as well. It will be a genuine test for the duo, who are at different stages of their careers.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

Virat Kohli will be one of India's biggest weapons on South African soil

Shubman Gill's stint in the top order hasn't gone to plan so far in Tests. But India are short of options right now, and the batter should slot in at No. 3 for the series opener.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batter in history to average more than 50 in Tests in South Africa. He will hold the key for the visitors in the batting department, and all eyes will be on him as he takes to the field for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final.

Shreyas Iyer's game against pace and bounce still needs some work, although he seems to be making strides forward in that department. Batting at No. 5 to give KL Rahul some additional breathing room, the 29-year-old will need to tap into his unmatched mentality to give India middle-order runs.

Rahul is expected to don the gloves in the first Test. While he has been tidy behind the stumps in white-ball cricket, this is going to be a different challenge altogether. India will hope that he pulls through well.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Ravichandran Ashwin might not be part of another Indian overseas XI

Ravindra Jadeja is India's premier all-rounder in Tests, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. The left-arm spinner might not get much purchase in Centurion, but he is going to be a crucial cog in the batting wheel.

The temptation to play a bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin's caliber is always there, but conditions at SuperSport Park are unforgiving for spinners. The veteran offie might thus have to make way for Shardul Thakur, who could be the fourth pacer in the XI.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Jasprit Bumrah's control will need to be at its absolute best in Mohammed Shami's absence

Without Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders.

The final pace-bowling slot should be a toss-up between Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna. While the former is a quality red-ball bowler who has control and seam movement in his locker, the latter is tall and can extract appreciable bounce.

Prasidh should be just ahead of Mukesh in the pecking order, having bowled well for India A in the Rainbow Nation recently.

