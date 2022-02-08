India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

After taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India will take on West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 9.

India have been boosted by the return of KL Rahul, who missed the series opener due to personal reasons. In other positive news, opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been cleared to resume light training. However, the duo are not expected to be available for selection on Wednesday.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

It would certainly be harsh on Ishan Kishan to be dropped after just one match in the series, which was incidentally only his third game in the format for the country. But there's no other spot in the playing XI Rahul can claim in good conscience, for Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda offer clear value to the team in different ways.

Once Dhawan and the other openers are fit, Rahul will have to move back to the middle order. But if India are intent on bringing their vice-captain into the mix for the second ODI, Kishan is the only expendable player. Rohit Sharma and Rahul have batted together often in the recent past and will look to give the Men in Blue another promising start.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

The less said about Virat Kohli's innings in the first ODI, the better. The former skipper is under pressure to deliver despite a decent run of form in the format and will be in the spotlight during the second ODI.

Rishabh Pant was unlucky to be run out while backing up in the series opener. The keeper will be keen to carry his South Africa ODI form into this home assignment against West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav has made a highly impressive start to his ODI career and will continue to bat at No. 5 as a middle-overs enforcer. If he is sacrificed for Rahul, who has excelled at No. 5 in ODIs, it would be a massively harsh decision and one that would arguably push Indian cricket backwards.

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur

Deepak Hooda took India over the line after coming into bat in a tricky situation on debut, and the young all-rounder should be persisted with despite Rahul's return because he offers a sixth bowling option. Hopefully the off-spinner gets a couple of overs to showcase his worth to the team as well.

Washington Sundar starred with the ball in the previous game as he picked up three important wickets and kept things tight from one end. The young off-spinner will be key to the hosts' chances at a venue that is expected to retain many of the same characteristics.

Shardul Thakur was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless in the first ODI, and Deepak Chahar is breathing down his neck. But the 30-year-old should hold onto his place in the side, for now at least.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

India's bowlers did extremely well in the first ODI and no changes are needed in the department. Although Navdeep Saini has joined the team after completing his quarantine period, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and the first ODI Player of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal will be relied upon in Ahmedabad.

