India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

The series may already be decided but both India and West Indies have a lot to play for when they face off in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 11.

West Indies need to make a surge up the Cricket World Cup Super League table, while the hosts will have an eye on sorting out their ODI gameplan and testing out a few new faces ahead of the T20I series and the Indian Premier League auction.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

At the post-match presentation of the second ODI, Rohit Sharma announced that his regular opening partner Shikhar Dhawan would be back in the mix for the dead rubber after having recovered from COVID-19. The Rishabh Pant experiment will likely come to an end, with Dhawan set to reclaim his rightful place at the top of the order. Unfortunately for Ishan Kishan, his time on the bench might continue.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

In the middle order, India have a difficult choice to make. And unless they decide to rest one of their frontline batters, the only route they can take is dropping the promising Deepak Hooda to incorporate Dhawan.

In this scenario, Suryakumar Yadav could drop to No. 6, with Pant staying at No. 4 to counter West Indies' left-arm spin duo in the middle overs. Rahul, who averages and strikes healthily at No. 5, could have another chance to make a mark.

Dropping Hooda would certainly be harsh on the all-rounder and India will have only five bowling options if they do, but they have no other choice unless either Kohli or Pant are willing to be rested. Shreyas Iyer, who recently recovered from COVID-19 along with Dhawan, might not find it easy to break into the playing XI again.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar

Washington Sundar has been excellent for India in the series so far and is expected to keep his place in the playing XI. On the pace-bowling all-rounder front, though, India might be tempted to make a change.

Shardul Thakur bounced out two batters in the second ODI and bowled reasonably well, but he hasn't let the world on fire in the format and hasn't delivered with the bat either. Deepak Chahar, who could make more of the swing on offer in the opening powerplay and has also notched up a couple of fifties in his short ODI career, deserves a game.

India might stick with Thakur, whom they clearly have a lot of faith in, but Chahar will feel hard done by if he warms the bench throughout the series.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj has played consecutive white-ball games for India for the first time in his career this series and should make it three out of three. It would also be ludicrous to rest Prasidh Krishna, who was spectacular in the second ODI and walked away with the Player of the Match award. So Avesh Khan might have to wait longer to make his international debut.

Prior to the start of the series, Rohit insisted he'd like to play Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in tandem. But that doesn't seem likely to materialize given the team's issues with balance. Chahal has been exceptional in the series so far, but wickets have deserted him and India might want to try out a new wrist-spinner.

Kuldeep might be given preference over young Ravi Bishnoi if Chahal is dropped, but this is one call which could go either way given the number of right-handers in the West Indies batting lineup.

Edited by Sai Krishna

