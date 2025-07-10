India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd Test vs England ft. Karun Nair & Jasprit Bumrah

India are all set to face off against England in the third Test of the five-match series. The encounter will commence on Thursday, July 10 at Lord's.

Shubman Gill and Co. did exceedingly well to level the rubber at 1-1 with a brilliant win at Edgbaston. The visitors will be keen on sustaining their momentum and taking the series deep. The return of their ace spearhead should give them a massive boost ahead of the clash.

India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the third Test against England.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been assured at the top of the order for India once again. This time, they will have to contend with the fiery pace of the returning Jofra Archer.

Middle Order: Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 03 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Karun Nair's two Tests since his comeback haven't gone to plan, but he has gotten off to a few starts. India might want to give him another chance before dropping him from the side, although they can't go wrong if they decide to pick the immensely talented B Sai Sudharsan.

The rest of the middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja form the backbone of the side, with all three in terrific form.

Dropping either Washington Sundar or Nitish Kumar Reddy for a fourth specialist quick is a definite option, but India have prioritized batting depth, for better or worse. Reddy could retain his place despite an indifferent outing in the previous Test, while Sundar could continue to feature as the second spinner despite the possibility of a green track.

Lower Order: Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 05 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to slot in for Prasidh Krishna, who bowled well for most parts of the second Test without much reward. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were in red-hot form in Edgbaston and will partner Bumrah in the pace attack.

