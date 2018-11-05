India's Predicted Playing XI against Windies for 2nd T20I

India has 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

India’s chase of only 109 runs in the first T20I match against the Windies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata did not turn out to be the cakewalk that the Indian fans had anticipated. It required the class of Karthik and brilliance of Krunal Pandya to secure the opening victory by five wickets.

Asked to bat first, the Windies failed to find the rhythm against India’s fiery bowling lineup and soon succumbed to 28/3 within the first five overs. Kuldeep Yadav and the debutant Krunal Pandya turned the game in India’s favor with quick wickets and Windies eventually finished at 109/8.

In reply, India found its hopes pinned on Dinesh Karthik, who played a calm and calculating inning that befitted his predecessor. Pandya scored a whirlwind 21 from nine balls to take India across the winning line.

Now, with just one day for travel and recovery, the two teams will be up against each other in the 2nd T20I that will be played at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. This is the first international match at this venue, and the home team will be hoping to inaugurate it with a win and pocket the T20I series. Here is what India’s playing XI tomorrow should look like -

The Openers

#1 Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma

The acting Indian captain enjoyed a win to start his stint, but he will not be very pleased with his own performance. Windies’ opening bowler Oshane Thomas bowled his first over at a bowling speed constantly above 140 kmph and Rohit struggled to time the ball. He did score one boundary when the ball was overpitched but was out caught behind on the last ball of the over.

Rohit will be eager to replicate his ODI form and play a captain’s knock in the upcoming matches. The Windies bowling is less threatening once you get past Oshane Thomas and Rohit will be thinking on similar lines.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

The ‘Gabbar’ has mellowed down since his heroics in the Asia Cup 2018. Even in the ODI series, Dhawan had good starts but gifted his wickets away before making it a significant knock. With a modest total to chase in the first T20I, he had an ideal opportunity to get back in the form, but Dhawan could not capitalize. He was bowled after scoring only three runs.

Dhawan needs to put these knocks behind and enter the Lucknow Stadium with a fresh mindset. The batsman is in the news for his IPL transfer, and it is time for him to make everyone talk about his batting.

