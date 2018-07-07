Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I against England

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    07 Jul 2018, 21:23 IST

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
India

The Men in Blue had started their long and difficult tour of England on a bright note but they faltered in the 2nd T20I. The series is tied at 1-1, which makes the last match all the more exciting. If it was India which bowled well in the first encounter, it was England’s turn in the 2nd match. The first match was sealed courtesy a 5 wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav and a century from KL Rahul.

England won the 2nd match by 5 wickets and leveled the series. It was a great team effort from the England bowlers, with David Willey and Liam Plunkett being the pick of the bowlers. They were miserly as they ended up with figures of 1/18 and 1/17 respectively. Alex Hales won the man of the match award for his excellent 41 balls 58 which carried England to victory.

India and England are pretty much evenly matched teams with England having a slightly better batting unit whereas, India has the edge over England when it comes to the bowling attack. The series decider promises to be an exciting match. Here's a look at India's probable playing XI for the match against England.

Openers- Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been rather patchy against England so far. He scored an uncharacteristic 30 ball 32 and could only manage 6 runs in 9 deliveries in the 2nd game. He has been poor with his batting and he will have to do a lot more to justify his place in a team filled with batting superstars. He has scored 1987 runs in 76 innings at a strike rate of 136. He will look to deliver a classic Hitman performance in the last match of the T20I series.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in the form of his life over the duration of the last 6-7 months having plundered runs. He had a bumper season in this year's IPL and scored 74 against Ireland. One can expect Gabbar to come back to form in the last game. He has scored 972 runs in 39 T20I's at a strike rate of 130. Hopefully, Rohit and Shikhar can deliver a memorable opening stand against England in the 3rd T20I.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli KL Rahul T20
Contact Us Advertise with Us