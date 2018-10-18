India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India

After beating West Indies 2-0 in the recently-concluded two-match ODI series, India will take on the men from the Caribbean islands in the first of the five-match ODI series that will get underway in Guwahati on October 21.

The selectors have named a strong 14-member squad to take on Jason Holder and co. and will hope that the concerns in the middle order are addressed before the end of the series as it will help the team management prepare for the World Cup that will take place next year.

A lot of changes can be expected in the side throughout the series as the team management will try out different players before they get their final combination.

Let us take a look at how India will line up for the first ODI that will be played on Sunday.

Openers

Over the last few years, the burden of India's batting has been put on the Indian openers and Virat Kohli and the openers have not disappointed the faith the team management has in them as they score runs for the team in this format on a consistent basis.

The selectors have named three openers in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul for the first two ODIs. But, the decision to pick the two batsmen who will get the innings underway for India is an easy one for the team management, as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan pick themselves in the ODI XI, thanks to their heroics at the top of the order.

Without a doubt, both Rohit and Shikhar are two of the best ODI batsmen in the world which is evident by their rankings in the ODI batsmen's chart as they are ranked second and fifth respectively. As an opening combination, the Rohit-Shikhar combo is easily the most consistent ODI opening combination in the world.

Unless an injury rules one of these two men out, it will be very difficult for Rahul to get into the side.

