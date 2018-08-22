Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted second-string squad for Asia Cup

Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12.69K   //    22 Aug 2018, 19:25 IST

Australia v India - Game 3
Rohit could captain the side

The Indian team led by their captain Virat Kohli won the third Test against England by thrashing them by 203 runs. The Indian side were absolutely ruthless as they did not give England any chance to make a comeback into the game. They are now trailing 2-1 in the five-match Test series.

Immediately after the conclusion of the Test series, the Indian team will have to travel to United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup which will take place between September 15 and September 30.

Since the Indian players would be exhausted after the Test series, we could expect the BCCI to send a second-string squad for the Asia Cup, with some experienced players along with a few newbies and youngsters.

We might even see Virat Kohli rest for the Asia Cup and not take part. In his place, we could see Rohit Sharma take up the captaincy. But, what about the rest of the squad?

Let us take a look at what the squad could be if the BCCI sends a second-string side.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma

The "Hitman" will be the captain of the Indian team if Virat Kohli is rested. Rohit has captained India in the past against Sri Lanka.

He was not included in the Test squad against England and thus will be completely fresh to take on the Asian sides, including the much-awaited clash against Pakistan. He could be the key to success for India.

KL Rahul

Rahul might be one of the few players from the England tour to play the Asia Cup. The reason for this is that he has not been given many chances to open the batting and this could be the perfect opportunity for him.

He will look to make use of the conditions in UAE and score a lot of runs to cement his place in the side.

Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Krunal Pandya
Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports enthusiast, working in an IT company.
