Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's predicted Test XI after 3 years

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
161   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

The Indian cricket team is performing decently in test matches. It has a nice blend of players in terms of age, and skill. The bench strength of the Indian cricket is buzzing with enormous talent.

The test side will undergo few changes in the batting and bowling department. No one can claim their position to be safe.

In the next 3 years, the team composition will change and would have younger talents coming in. I have analyzed and compiled a list of players who would be a part of Indian Test XI in 2021.

Openers

Lokesh Rahul 

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20
England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

Rahul is a young and dynamic batsman. At 26, he has played 27 test matches and is learning with every game. Endowed with perfect technique and temperament, he is a key player as an opener in Indian test team.

Sunil Gavaskar wrote in a newspaper column that KL Rahul is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Coming from the legend, this means a positive sign for Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Shubman is 19 and yet to make his test match debut. He was the vice-captain of the U19 World Cup team. Gill won the best junior cricketer award in 2013 and 2014.

Sourav Ganguly hailed his batting approach and said, “I feel Shubman Gill is a better player than Prithvi Shaw. He is the best player in this team. He is like Brian Lara and Kane Williamson.”

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
India's Predicted Playing XI for the Fourth Test 
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI in Tests after five years
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test match
RELATED STORY
India's all-time best Test XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI in ODIs after five years
RELATED STORY
India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for World T20 in 2020
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 21 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
Start delayed:
KIT VS SLZ live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us