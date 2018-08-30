India's predicted Test XI after 3 years

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

The Indian cricket team is performing decently in test matches. It has a nice blend of players in terms of age, and skill. The bench strength of the Indian cricket is buzzing with enormous talent.

The test side will undergo few changes in the batting and bowling department. No one can claim their position to be safe.

In the next 3 years, the team composition will change and would have younger talents coming in. I have analyzed and compiled a list of players who would be a part of Indian Test XI in 2021.

Openers

Lokesh Rahul

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20

Rahul is a young and dynamic batsman. At 26, he has played 27 test matches and is learning with every game. Endowed with perfect technique and temperament, he is a key player as an opener in Indian test team.

Sunil Gavaskar wrote in a newspaper column that KL Rahul is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Coming from the legend, this means a positive sign for Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Shubman is 19 and yet to make his test match debut. He was the vice-captain of the U19 World Cup team. Gill won the best junior cricketer award in 2013 and 2014.

Sourav Ganguly hailed his batting approach and said, “I feel Shubman Gill is a better player than Prithvi Shaw. He is the best player in this team. He is like Brian Lara and Kane Williamson.”

