Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Afghanistan

India are in the final

Having outclassed opponents in their way, India have romped to the finals of the Asia Cup on the back of four consecutive victories. They have beaten Hong Kong, Bangladesh and fierce rivals Pakistan twice to cement their place in the final with a game in hand.

They go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan tomorrow in a dead-rubber clash. The Afghans, who started the tournament on a strong note with two wins, endured a couple of defeats in the Super Four that saw them bow out of the competition.

With the all-important final looming large, the Men In Blue could rest some of their big guns for the match tomorrow. Without further ado, let's look at India's potential starting XI against Afghanistan.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

The in-form Shikhar Dhawan might be rested

The Indian openers have been on fire in this tournament. They illustrated their skill, understanding of the surface and maturity in their match-winning opening stand of 210 runs in their recent encounter against Pakistan.

However, with the final in mind, the management could decide to give the explosive Shikhar Dhawan a breather. The southpaw has top-scored with 327 runs in four games. While the skipper Rohit Sharma picks himself, KL Rahul will be given a chance to prove himself.

The Karnataka batsman can operate in the middle order as well, but with the number 5 and 6 batters not having got many balls to face, he could be asked to start the innings with the captain.

