Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Afghanistan

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

<p>
India are in the final

Having outclassed opponents in their way, India have romped to the finals of the Asia Cup on the back of four consecutive victories. They have beaten Hong Kong, Bangladesh and fierce rivals Pakistan twice to cement their place in the final with a game in hand.

They go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan tomorrow in a dead-rubber clash. The Afghans, who started the tournament on a strong note with two wins, endured a couple of defeats in the Super Four that saw them bow out of the competition.

With the all-important final looming large, the Men In Blue could rest some of their big guns for the match tomorrow. Without further ado, let's look at India's potential starting XI against Afghanistan.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

En
The in-form Shikhar Dhawan might be rested

The Indian openers have been on fire in this tournament. They illustrated their skill, understanding of the surface and maturity in their match-winning opening stand of 210 runs in their recent encounter against Pakistan.

However, with the final in mind, the management could decide to give the explosive Shikhar Dhawan a breather. The southpaw has top-scored with 327 runs in four games. While the skipper Rohit Sharma picks himself, KL Rahul will be given a chance to prove himself.

The Karnataka batsman can operate in the middle order as well, but with the number 5 and 6 batters not having got many balls to face, he could be asked to start the innings with the captain.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Afghanistan Cricket Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Leisure Reading
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 4 changes India can make against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us