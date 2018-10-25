×
India's predicted XI for third ODI against West Indies

Vaibhav Joshi
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Oct 2018, 19:33 IST

Virat Kohli; listening from the best in the business
Virat Kohli; listening from the best in the business

After decimating the West Indian team in the two-match Test series by 2-0, India kicked-off the ODI series in grand style as they chased a hefty total of 323 in just 42 overs (42.1 to be precise). They lunged onto the second ODI with the same set of confidence as they posted a mammoth target of 322 runs in front of the West Indian team. It was the combined effort of Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayadu that took India to a total of 321. 

The target proved to be steep for Windies, but a doctored approach from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope put the Indian bowlers on the back foot. Consequently, the match ended in a climactic tie while becoming the second of its kind for India in the last one month. Virat Kohli got the man of the match award for his record-breaking 157* off just 129 balls. 

India has announced the squad for the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies. India's two premier fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been brought back to the squad. Besides, Mohammed Shami has been left out.

Hence, Indian management is expected to configure some changes in their playing XI for the third ODI. Thus, let us have a look at India's predicted XI for the third ODI against the Windies. 

#1 Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to dismantle the Windies bowlers
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to dismantle the Windies bowlers

The Rohit-Dhawan pair has done wonders for India in the current schemes of ODI cricket. For quite a few years now, the camaraderie of Rohit and Dhawan has been the story of the Indian opening department in the ODIs. Thus, it seems highly unlikely that the Indian management will be tinkering this combination ahead of the third ODI. 

Rohit Sharma, the only man to hit as many as three double centuries in ODI cricket, started the series on a positive note as he along with Virat Kohli cruised the Indian team to chase a hefty total of 323. His 152* off just 117 balls happened to be quite significant in the course of India's chase in first ODI. However, he failed to emulate the same in the second ODI against the Windies as he faltered on a meagre score of 4. Thus, cometh the third ODI, Rohit will look to make the most of it.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan didn't have a great start to the ODI series. While chasing a mammoth target of 323 in the first ODI, Dhawan failed to make substantial contributions as he played onto the stumps off the delivery of the then debutant Oshane Thomas on a deficient score of 4. However, he did cover that up with a blazing start in the second ODI, but he couldn't take it forward as Ashley Nurse caught him in front of the stumps for an lbw. Thus, Dhawan will look to reroute his form in the third ODI against the Windies.

Vaibhav Joshi
