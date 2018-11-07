×
India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I against West Indies 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.10K   //    07 Nov 2018, 15:56 IST

India has been ruthless in the T20 series so far
India has been ruthless in the T20 series so far

Riding on Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century, India won the second T20 against West Indies and gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match T20 series. 

After a fairly contested ODI series, West Indies was expected to give a tough fight to the Indian team in their favoured format. But unfortunately, they have looked completely out of sorts. The absence of regular openers has hurt West Indies badly, and the likes of Shai Hopes and Shimron Hetmyer haven't been able to extend their ODI form in the T20s. 

On the other hand, Team India has looked unbeatable under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. After stumbling early on in their innings in the first T20, the Indian batting line-up came back strongly in the second T20 and made a mammoth score of 195 runs. Indian bowling has been accurate and has succeeded in restricting the West Indies to low totals. 

Now that the series has been won, the Indian team might want to give chances to players who haven't had a game so far. Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20, which will be played on 11th at Chennai, against West Indies.

Openers

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Rohit became the first player to hit four T20I centuries
Rohit became the first player to hit four T20I centuries

Rohit Sharma hit a whirlwind century in the second T20 and became the first player to have 4 T20 centuries to his name. Rohit has been impressive with his captaincy too, rotating his bowlers and setting attacking fields. He will look to wrap up the series with a clinical win in the third T20. 

KL Rahul might open with Rohit Sharma in the final T20. Shikhar Dhawan has played all of the 5 matches in the ODI series and the first two matches in the T20 series. While Rahul warmed the bench throughout the ODI series, he played a good cameo of 26 runs in just 14 balls in the second T20 helping India reach 195 runs. It will be a fantastic opportunity for Rahul to get some runs under his belt before the tour of Australia. 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
