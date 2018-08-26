Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018

Ritesh Ghimire
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    26 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST

Team India


India are currently competing against England in a five-match Test series. Having lost the first 2 Tests, India have somehow managed to keep their hopes alive in the series with a big win at Nottingham.

Meanwhile, teams including Nepal, Hong Kong, Oman, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia will be fighting for remaining one spot in the upcoming Asia Cup. The winner of the qualifier will join India and Pakistan in Group A while Afghanistan, Srilanka and Bangladesh will be competing against each other in Group B in Asia Cup.

The 2018 Asia Cup will be a One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and the third time the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, after the 1984 and 1995 tournaments.

India are the defending champions of the tournament and would like to continue their run. Let's have a look at India's probable XI for the upcoming Asia Cup.

 

1. Rohit Sharma


Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is an obvious choice in the opening slot for team India. Along with Virat, Rohit has been an integral part of Indian lineup in limited overs. His success as an opener in limited format puts him in the list of dangerous openers in batsman-friendly conditions. Rohit was not a part of the Test team against England and will be eager to take the field in Asia Cup. Rohit will play a vital role in India's chances for Asia Cup.


2. Shikhar Dhawan


Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

As always, Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings with Rohit. India will want Shikhar along with Rohit to provide positive starts and go on to play a longer innings for the team. If any of these two bats throughout the innings, India can get to good score or chase down targets easily.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Ritesh Ghimire
CONTRIBUTOR
Ritesh is a Computer Engineer, Web Developer and an active cricket follower. He has been watching and analysing Nepali and International cricket and sharing his opinions through online cricket portals.
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's Probable XI For Asia Cup Clash Against India
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be rested for Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 courageous decisions that can help India defend their...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: What makes India the Favourites to Win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us