India's Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2018

Ritesh Ghimire FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST

India are currently competing against England in a five-match Test series. Having lost the first 2 Tests, India have somehow managed to keep their hopes alive in the series with a big win at Nottingham.

Meanwhile, teams including Nepal, Hong Kong, Oman, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia will be fighting for remaining one spot in the upcoming Asia Cup. The winner of the qualifier will join India and Pakistan in Group A while Afghanistan, Srilanka and Bangladesh will be competing against each other in Group B in Asia Cup.

The 2018 Asia Cup will be a One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. It will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and the third time the tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates, after the 1984 and 1995 tournaments.

India are the defending champions of the tournament and would like to continue their run. Let's have a look at India's probable XI for the upcoming Asia Cup.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is an obvious choice in the opening slot for team India. Along with Virat, Rohit has been an integral part of Indian lineup in limited overs. His success as an opener in limited format puts him in the list of dangerous openers in batsman-friendly conditions. Rohit was not a part of the Test team against England and will be eager to take the field in Asia Cup. Rohit will play a vital role in India's chances for Asia Cup.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

As always, Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings with Rohit. India will want Shikhar along with Rohit to provide positive starts and go on to play a longer innings for the team. If any of these two bats throughout the innings, India can get to good score or chase down targets easily.

