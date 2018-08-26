India's best possible starting XI for Asia Cup 2018

Team India will be determined to defend the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup is one of the best tournaments for the Asian teams and it will start on 15th September. In fact, the Asia Cup was held two years ago in Bangladesh and India won the title. The last Asia Cup was in T20 format, but it will be an ODI Cricket tournament this year. Additionally, six Asian teams are participating in the tournament. The participant teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of Asia Cup qualifier.

The tournament is less than one month away and all the teams are preparing for the mega tournament. The Men in Blue are the defending champions and they will be determined to defend the title successfully. The tournament will be held in the UAE and it will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup.

Currently, the Indian team is in England for a Test series and they are set to play the Asia Cup after the ongoing Test series. Meanwhile, India are the second-ranked ODI team in the world and they have several top-notch players in the limited overs Cricket.

The selectors will probably send a full-strength Indian squad because the Asia Cup is a major tournament.

Here we discuss India's the best possible starting eleven for the Asia Cup next month:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan is a regular member of India's limited overs squad and he is certainly going to play the Asia Cup. In fact, he was the man of the match of Asia Cup final in 2016. He scored a handy 60 runs in the Final and helped India to win the title. Moreover, Dhawan has a history of scoring big runs in the major tournaments. Therefore, he is expected to do well in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma

Dhawan's opening partner Rohit Sharma is an essential player of the Indian team in the limited overs Cricket. Moreover, Rohit is one of the best ODI Cricketers in the world and he is going to play a crucial role in the tournament. In all honesty, if India want to win the title for the seventh time, then he needs to fire with the bat.

In addition, Rohit's ODI record is noteworthy. He has scored 6730 runs in his ODI career and he has an average of 45. Hence, his track record shows his importance in the team.

