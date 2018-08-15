Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's Predicted XI for the third Test

Rohan Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
223   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:41 IST

Some Pep Talk is definitely required!!
Some Pep Talk is definitely required!! 

First Test of India's Tour of England, where India came agonizingly close before losing by 31 runs, raised a lot of hope of an intriguing fight between the top 2 sides in the world, where India was touted to be "the team" who can beat the English side in their own backyard.

At the end of the 2nd Test, all hopes seem to be gone, with former players and fans alike heavily criticising India's batting display in the series with former England skipper Nasser Hussain claiming it to be "Men Against Boys".

Apart from batting one major area of criticism for India was their team selection for the 2nd Test. Here is India's predictable XI for the third Test to show its MEN Against MEN and NOT BOYS.

Openers

High Time for Pair to Step Up
High Time for Pair to Step Up

Murali Vijay & KL Rahul

Murali Vijay has had a forgettable tour till now getting a pair in the last match. His place in the side is under a great threat as well. However, looking at the 3rd Opener's option being Shikhar Dhawan, who has a very disappointing record against the moving ball, team management would back Vijay to come good, given his track record in alien conditions.

KL Rahul who was sent at his preferred spot in the last match also couldn't perform the way he would have liked, however, team management might consider the "conditions" where entire batting unit failed and give him one more chance to showcase his talent at the top.

Rohan Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
