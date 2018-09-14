Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India's projected eleven against Pakistan

Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.55K   //    14 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the greatest rivalries in cricket. As the two great cricketing sides have not competed with each other in bilateral series lately, the matches between India and Pakistan in a multinational tournament become the most anticipated ones. 

While players on both sides might downplay the hype surrounding the fixture but everyone involved- from fans to players to the coaching staff, everyone knows that it is more than a simple cricket match.

The last match between these two teams was at the champions trophy final where Pakistan beat India comprehensively by 180 runs and won the tournament. They will lock horns with each other once again in Asia cup 2018 on September 19.

With skipper Virat Kohli being rested, Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side. Both the sides from subcontinent will look to gain an early upper hand on each other. Indian cricket team will look field the best possible combination in order to win the match against their bitter rivals. The following team listed could very well be the balanced side that India needs in order to beat Pakistan.

1) Rohit Sharma (Captain)


England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

With Virat Kohli being rested for the tournament, Rohit Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian side in Asia cup 2018.

Rohit Sharma is a colossus when it comes to the limited overs format. With an impressive average of 45 in ODIs, the Mumbaikar can change the course of any match singlehandedly. He is the only batsman to have three double hundreds in ODIs and India will be hoping that he gets his fourth double ton against the Pakistan side.

Jeevitesh Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is life.
