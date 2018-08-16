India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia Cup

The much-awaited Asia Cup is set to begin in a month of time. The 2018 Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format. The much-hyped series is all set to begin from 15th of September. Five teams- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Srilanka, and Bangladesh, will be taking part in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The tournament has created a great sense of excitement among the India-Pakistan fans as they will be witnessing yet another clash between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. The 2018 Asia Cup will be held in UAE at two venues, Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Although India has an outstanding group of players in the limited overs setup, there remains a sense of uncertainty as in who will make the squad for the tournament. Thus, in this slider, we will be looking at India's probable 15-member squad as well as the starting XI for the tournament.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Unquestionably, the Rohit-Dhawan pair is one of the best opening pairs in the current course of ODI cricket. More importantly, this pair has done wonders in the Indian subcontinent. Thus, with Asia Cup to be held in UAE where conditions will be matching the subcontinent types, the Indian team is unlikely to tinker the Rohit-Dhawan combination.

Despite some wayward performances in the recent past, Rohit deserves a place in the starting XI. Thus, considering Rohit's exploits as an opener, he is most likely to feature in India's starting XI for the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Same has been the case for Shikhar Dhawan for last two months. Dhawan has seemed too casual in his foot movement which has cost him a lot in the last two ODI series against South Africa and England. However, for a player of Dhawan's stature, a comeback is closer than you think. Thus, Gabbar is expected to retain his place in the starting XI for the Asia Cup to be held in UAE.

