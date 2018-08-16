Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia Cup

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
6.40K   //    16 Aug 2018, 22:32 IST

Previews - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The much-awaited Asia Cup is set to begin in a month of time. The 2018 Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format. The much-hyped series is all set to begin from 15th of September. Five teams- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Srilanka, and Bangladesh, will be taking part in the upcoming Asia Cup. 

The tournament has created a great sense of excitement among the India-Pakistan fans as they will be witnessing yet another clash between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. The 2018 Asia Cup will be held in UAE at two venues, Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

Although India has an outstanding group of players in the limited overs setup, there remains a sense of uncertainty as in who will make the squad for the tournament. Thus, in this slider, we will be looking at India's probable 15-member squad as well as the starting XI for the tournament.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Australia v India - Game 1

Unquestionably, the Rohit-Dhawan pair is one of the best opening pairs in the current course of ODI cricket. More importantly, this pair has done wonders in the Indian subcontinent. Thus, with Asia Cup to be held in UAE where conditions will be matching the subcontinent types, the Indian team is unlikely to tinker the Rohit-Dhawan combination. 

Despite some wayward performances in the recent past, Rohit deserves a place in the starting XI. Thus, considering Rohit's exploits as an opener, he is most likely to feature in India's starting XI for the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Same has been the case for Shikhar Dhawan for last two months. Dhawan has seemed too casual in his foot movement which has cost him a lot in the last two ODI series against South Africa and England. However, for a player of Dhawan's stature, a comeback is closer than you think. Thus, Gabbar is expected to retain his place in the starting XI for the Asia Cup to be held in UAE.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
India's strongest playing XI for the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in Test cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels
RELATED STORY
5 players who can be selected for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Asia Cup Qualifiers 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Shakib Al Hasan likely to miss tournament
RELATED STORY
Shakib Al Hasan gets the green signal to undergo surgery 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us