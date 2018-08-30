India's probable second-string side for Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli

With the Asia Cup 2018 set to begin on the 15th of September, 2018, Indian fans are looking forward to witnessing the epic clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to take place on the 19th of September. However, with a long and tiring England series, most players would not be available for selection for the Asia Cup squad. Thus, a second string side may be chosen to represent the country this year.

#1 Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma has become the next generation Virender Sehwag

India's Mr. 200 and one of the most destructive openers in the world. Ro-Hitman is feared by most bowlers, and on his day, he can make each of them pay.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Iyer batting

A very very consistent player who has been scoring runs in the domestic circuit for quite some time now and deserves a go in the Asia Cup.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu playing for India

CSK's revelation of the year, Rayudu has recreated his own reputation, this time as an opening batsman but in this team, he will bat in the middle order.

#4 MS Dhoni (Wk)

MS Dhoni

Former Skipper MS Dhoni is a must for every Indian limited-overs side leading to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT