India's probable batting line-up for the 2nd Test at Lord's

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 258 // 07 Aug 2018, 04:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

After missing the golden opportunity to win the 1st Test Match, because of a batting collapse, India should look to address their batting woes.

India should try and induce some solidarity and firepower in their batting unit by making a few changes in the batting order. Let's look at, India's probable batting line-up for the 2nd Test match, scheduled to start on 9th of August 2018, at the iconic Lord's.

#1 Openers: Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan

Leicestershire v India - Tour Match

Although Vijay and Dhawan were not individually successful in both the innings of the 1st Test match, but they were able to provide India a good and positive start in the 1st Innings with a 50 run partnership. Moreover, Vijay has a solid defence and vast experience And Dhawan, on his day, can tear apart any bowling. Hence they are still the best bet for India as openers

#2 Middle Order: Cheteswar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

To provide solidarity to the fragile middle order, India should choose to play with 6 specialist batsmen instead of five. In the 1st down position, Pujara should replace Rahul because of his better ability to play the swinging delivery. The 2nd down position belongs to Virat Kohli. With Pujara at No. 3 and Rahane at No. 5, the Indian batting line-up looks quite solid and compact. However, the form of both these players will be a cause of worry.

For the 4th down position, KL Rahul would be a better option than Hardik Pandya. Although it is an unfamiliar position for Rahul, but he is too talented a player, to be left out after a single failure. Moreover, in the testing English conditions, it is always a wiser option to play with a specialist batsman instead of an all-rounder, when the team is struggling to score big runs.

#3 Lower Order: Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin

England Lions v India A - Day Four

After Dinesh Karthik's disappointing performance in the 1st Test, both with the gloves and the bat, it is high time, that India inducts the talented youngster, Rishabh Pant into the Test team. He will provide the much-needed depth and flare to the batting line-up, with his fearless and aggressive style of batting and match-winning capabilities. At the No. 8 position, R Ashwin is the obvious choice. With him coming at No. 8, the batting lineup will have great depth.

#4 The Tailenders: Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

The last 3 spots of the batting line up will have the 3 pacers like the 1st Test match only. However, their batting order may be shifted based on their performance in the last test.

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma showed that they are able to hang around with the other top-order batsmen and form important partnerships. However, Shami, who is more of a hitter, seemed to be at sea while trying to defend.

So Umesh should come at No. 9, followed by Ishant and Shami.

1 / 2 NEXT