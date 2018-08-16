Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's probable playing XI for third Test against England

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
683   //    16 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

This will be my playing eleven for the Trent Bridge Test.


Openers - KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

India should open with Rahul and Dhawan. Both of them are reputed for an attacking brand of cricket and are capable of decimating any bowling attack. They should go after the English bowling from the word go.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara shall play a pivotal role in the middle order

Pujara is a compact batsman with a solid technique. His nag of scoring big hundreds makes him an asset for the team. He is an ideal Test batsman who can play the role of an accumulator in the middle order.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be the key

Kohli, without doubt, is India's best batsman. He has shown his class in the Edgbaston Test where he amassed 200 runs. India would expect Kohli to carry his form in the thirst Test.


Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is due for a big innings

Rahane has one of the best averages overseas among the current Indian batsmen. He has shown glimpses of his class in the Lord's Test. Indian vice-captain would be aghast with his mode of dismissals in either innings though. He would definitely look to rectify this going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
