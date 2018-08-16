India's probable playing XI for third Test against England

Abhishek FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 683 // 16 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This will be my playing eleven for the Trent Bridge Test.

Openers - KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

India should open with Rahul and Dhawan. Both of them are reputed for an attacking brand of cricket and are capable of decimating any bowling attack. They should go after the English bowling from the word go.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara shall play a pivotal role in the middle order

Pujara is a compact batsman with a solid technique. His nag of scoring big hundreds makes him an asset for the team. He is an ideal Test batsman who can play the role of an accumulator in the middle order.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be the key

Kohli, without doubt, is India's best batsman. He has shown his class in the Edgbaston Test where he amassed 200 runs. India would expect Kohli to carry his form in the thirst Test.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is due for a big innings

Rahane has one of the best averages overseas among the current Indian batsmen. He has shown glimpses of his class in the Lord's Test. Indian vice-captain would be aghast with his mode of dismissals in either innings though. He would definitely look to rectify this going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT