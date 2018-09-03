India's probable XI for fifth Test against England

Team India was humiliated by hosts England in the first two Tests of the five-match series. But the visitors countered the hosts in the third one by emphatic 203 runs. But in the fourth Test, Indian top order failed in both innings, as a result, they lost the match by 60 runs.

Indian bowlers continued from where they left in the third Test and came out thrashing at the England batsmen in the first innings and reduced them to 36/4 before Sam Curran (78 runs off 138 balls) initiated a rescue innings with Moeen Ali (40 runs off 85 balls) and took England to a respectable total of 246 at the end of first innings. In reply, India scored 273 runs in first innings, courtesy a brilliant century by Cheteshwar Pujara and ended with a lead of 27 runs on the board.

After the batsmen, the onus was now on bowlers to prove their fate and they dominated from start to finish in the second innings and didn't let the English batsmen score freely with Mohammad Shami being pick of the lot with 4/57 as English team bundled out for 271 runs and Jos Buttler (69 runs off 122 balls) being the only half-centurian. Leaving India with 245 to chase down in the final innings.

Chasing 245, India lost their first three wickets for just 22 runs. After that, skipper Virat Kohli (58) along with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51) built up crucial 101 run partnership to bring some respite. But, Kohli's wicket just before tea opened the gates for England as they steamed through the Indian middle and lower order in no time and India were bundled out for 184.

With the fifth Test coming up at the Kennington Oval, London in a few days, India would like to take the momentum in the next game. T.

So, let's take a look at India's predicted playing XI and probable changes for the fourth Test

#1 Prithvi Shaw

KL has not been able to find his feet in the series so far. He is getting the starts but failed to convert them into big ones. In the fourth Test, the opener scored 19 and 0 runs in respective innings and is likely to lose his place in the final Test.

KL Rahul's last 13 innings outside the sub-continent: 28, 10, 4, 0, 16, 4, 13, 8, 10, 23, 36, 19 and 0.

Prithvi Shaw is likely to replace the Karnataka batsman. Prithvi Shaw's playing style has often been compared to Sachin Tendulkar. That should tell you everything you need to know about his abilities. The 18-year-old is yet to feature for India in any format but that might change very soon.

After his failure in both innings, he is expected to be replaced by Prithvi Shaw in the fifth Test.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The enigmatic left-hander was dismissed in disappointing fashion in both innings of the fourth Test. He managed respective scores of 23 and 17 in first and second innings.

Despite his failure in both innings he is likely to continue in final Test due to his experience and one would hope to attack the bowlers from the beginning.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara missed out on the playing XI for the first Test but was brought back for the 2nd Test where he failed to make an impact. But due to skipper's trust in him, he was given chance in the third Test, which he utilized perfectly with a steady knock of 72 runs off 209 balls. He continued his momentum from the third Test and scored brilliant 132 runs off 257 balls.

He played an extremely patient knock in the first innings to silence all his critics and is expected to feature in final Test.

1 / 5 NEXT