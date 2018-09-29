Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's report card after Asia Cup 2018 triumph

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:47 IST

India pulled off a last-ball thriller against Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup on Friday, clinching their seventh continental title in the process. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament and barring one hiccup against Afghanistan who held them for a tie, India won all the matches that they played.

They were ruthless and had convincing victories that showcased the gulf in class between them and the rest. There were some strong performers and also who had room to improve.

Here is a report card of all the Indian players who featured in the Asia Cup 2018.

Rohit Sharma

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma led the country in the Asia Cup in the absence of Virat Kohli who was rested and put on a fine show both with the bat and as skipper. Sharma's batting did not suffer at all with the added responsibility of captaincy as he scored 23, 52, 83*, 111* and 48 in the five matches he played.

Rating- 9/10.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan had an unforgettable Asia Cup. His scores read 127, 46, 40, 114 and 15. He was truly on top of his game and was duly rewarded with the player of the tournament award. After a disastrous Test series against England, Dhawan needed just this to boost his falling confidence.

Rating- 9.5/10.

Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabad batsman had a decent Asia Cup and comes away from the tournament having done his reputation no harm. He notched up two half-centuries and provided solidity and flair at number three throughout the tournament.

Rating- 7.5/10.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
