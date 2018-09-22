India's Strongest Possible Playing XI For West Indies ODI Series

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

Indian cricket team had a below-par England tour where they lost both the ODI and Test Series after a brilliant start in the T20 Series. The Indian team fought brilliantly in the ODI series but were completely outplayed in the Test series.

The Indian team has got its form back on returning to Asia as the team is looking in red-hot form in the ongoing Asia Cup. Rohit's team has won all the three matches and has comprehensively defeated Pakistan and Bangladesh in the competition.

Indian team look like favourites to win the Asia Cup and the fans would next look forward to the West Indies series. The team selection for the West Indies series would be more interesting to watch than the action on the field as the series promises to be a one-sided affair irrespective of the team India pick.

The selectors had rested Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup and they would be in a dilemma of whether to go into the West Indies series with a full-strength side or not. They may opt to rest a few key players for the series but given the competition for places in the Indian team no player apart from Virat Kohli would be interested in leaving their place to their competitors.

On that note, let's have a look at the strongest possible Indian XI which might play against West Indies:

Openers:

Shikhar Dhawan is one player who has been in scintillating form over the past year and he has been one of the main reasons for India's dominating display. He is the best opener in the Indian setup and with his impressive performances in the IPL and the Asia Cup, he is a certainty in the Playing XI for the West Indies series.

Dhawan has been playing for India continuously this year in all formats and he would have liked some rest but with Rahul waiting in the wings, he is unlikely to opt out of the series. His opening partner would be the Indian Vice Captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has been the second opener of the Indian side for a number of years now. He has turned out to be a totally different player in ODIs ever since he was asked to open in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has the ability to score big daddy hundreds and will be an important part of the ODI side.

