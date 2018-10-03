Top 10 wicket-takers for India in ODI cricket

Batting, bowling and fielding are the three integral aspects in the game of cricket. For any team to succeed and become a potent force in any of the formats, they have to be equipped with the requisite arsenal in each of these facets of the game to outmatch their opponents.

Over the years, the cricketing fraternity has seen some world class bowlers in ODIs like Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath and Shaun Pollock who picked up heaps of wickets and won many matches for their countries.

In ODIs, where the format is more conducive to batting, bowlers have to equip themselves with different variations to counter the free-flowing attacking stroke play and power hitting.

While some bowling stalwarts from the Test arena could adapt to the limited overs format with equal ease, others remained specialist in one of the format. Indian cricket had its share of both quality seamers and spinners who spearheaded our bowling attacks for over four decades.

While many bowlers turned out in the blue jersey to represent India in ODIs, only a select few went onto reach lofty heights in their careers by enduring the rapid changes of the game and making subtle changes in their bowling armoury.

Off the many bowlers who had the privilege of representing India in ODIs, only 18 have been able to scale the 100-wicket mark. This statistical information clearly proves one thing that once in every decade there are only two or three bowlers who possess the skill and temperament to go the distance and prove themselves as consistent wicket takers for their sides in top-flight cricket.

It would be interesting to compile a list of India’s all-time top ten wicket takers in ODI cricket. Before we run through the top ten list, honourable mentions to all those who picked up 100 or more wickets for India in ODIs

Indian bowlers with 100 or more ODI wickets

Ashish Nehra - 155

Sachin Tendulkar - 154

Ravichandran Ashwin 150

Ravi Shastri 129

Ishant Sharma 115

Yuvraj Singh 110

Umesh Yadav 105

Sourav Ganguly 100

