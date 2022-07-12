India's top 3 Test batsmen in this SENA cycle (2020-22)

Team India had a decent overall performance in the SENA cycle that started in New Zealand in February 2020 and ended in July 2022, with the last Test of the same finishing recently at Edgbaston. India won the series 2-1 in Australia in the absence of many first-choice stars. They also managed a non-negative result (2-2) in England for the first time in 15 years.

However, India failed to capitalize on certain moments as a Test team. They lost 2-1 to South Africa after winning the first Test at Centurion. They lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June 2021. Their start to the overseas cycle was far from impressive; New Zealand whitewashed them 2-0.

India have usually been reliant on Virat Kohli on their away tours in the past decade. However, a lean phase for the former India captain meant that other batsmen put their hands up. We take a look at three such batsmen.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul was not in the Test scheme of things until an injury ruled out Shubman Gill ahead of the England tour last summer. His fellow Karnataka teammate Mayank Agarwal was also ruled out due to a concussion scare. He scored 541 runs in seven Tests at an average of 39.

KL performed well in both the tours he got chances in - England and South Africa. He played out the new ball and ensured that he gave the team a solid start on a consistent basis. His technique was also much improved from his 2018 version, when he had a terrible time in Test cricket.

Rahul scored two Test hundreds - 129 at Lord's and 123 at Centurion. Both of these performances were pivotal for India, as they registered historic wins in both games.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's rise as a Test opener has been a treat to watch for cricket fans. He has come a long way in the format ever since the team management promoted him up the order in the home series against South Africa in 2019. Sharma scored 561 runs in 7 Tests at an average of 43 in the overseas cycle.

Rohit's best performance during the cycle came in England 2021. He was by far the best Indian batsman on the tour, and scored 368 runs in four matches at an average of 53. These are impeccable numbers for an opening batter in challenging conditions. He also scored his first away Test 100 at the Oval in a famous victory for the Men in Blue.

Rohit had a decent tour of Australia, considering he opened the batting for the first time in foreign conditions. He scored 129 runs in four innings and gave the team useful starts in three of those innings. He was also the team's top run-getter (64 runs across 2 innings) along with Ajinkya Rahane in the WTC final.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was definitely one of the biggest positives for India from their recently concluded overseas cycle. He scored 914 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 66. These are highly impressive numbers for a wicket-keeper batsman who faced some of the best bowling attacks in the world on their home turf.

Pant's best tour was that of Australia. After being dropped from the first Test, he made a grand comeback in the next three matches. He scored 97 on the final day at the SCG to help India to a historic draw. He was the main man on day five at the Gabba too, scoring an iconic 89* that helped the team clinch a famous series win on Australian soil.

He also hit two counter-attacking centuries - 100* in South Africa and 146 in England. Both came when the team was a in spot of bother. His presence meant that India were always in the game while he was at the crease.

