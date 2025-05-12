India's top 5 greatest Test batters of all-time ft. Virat Kohli

Ad

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, marking the end of a stellar career in whites. He made his last Test appearance for India during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The former skipper formally announced his decision through a social media post.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for," Kohli wrote in his farewell message.

India have been gifted with a fair share of generational batters over the years, with Kohli being the latest name on that elusive list. On that note, let us take a look at India's top five greatest Test batters of all time.

#5 Virender Sehwag

A batter who showed it was fine being unconventional in a traditional format, Virender Sehwag, was a true great, being up against the new ball for the majority of the career. Opening in red-ball cricket is one of the toughest tasks a batter could face, and he succeeded in his own flamboyant style.

Bursting into the scene with a ton on debut in the middle-order in South Africa, Sehwag slowly moved up the order and cemented his place. A major force in India's storied batting unit of old, the opening batter played a massive role in unsettling the opposition pacers.

His penchant for big knocks, reflected through his twin triple hundreds, and his astonishing career strike rate of 82.18 sets him apart from the majority of the rest. He scored 8503 runs in 103 Tests with an average of 49.43.

#4 Virat Kohli

The ace batter ends his career among the elite, earning the right to be recognised as a true great. In a career that spanned 14 years, Kohli worshipped Test cricket while achieving greatness across other formats as well.

The former skipper holds a legacy that will be hard to match courtesy of his overseas exploits, his seven double hundreds, and a lot more achievements in whites. He walks away with 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, which includes 30 hundreds.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar

A legend in every manner possible, Sunil Gavaskar laid down the foundation for future generations by being a massive inspiration. The legendary batter is one of the greatest opening batters that the format has ever seen. His grit, and ability to shine through in an under-cooked Indian side reflect his sheer and undeniable quality.

Playing on challenging decks against some of the deadliest pacers that the world has known, Gavaskar has earned every shred of praise and admiration cast towards him over the years.

The former India captain was the first batter in the world to reach the summit of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, and finished his career with 10122 runs at an average of 43.35. His record of 34 centuries stood intact for a considerable while, until Sachin Tendulkar breached it in 2006.

#2 Rahul Dravid

Aptly named 'The Wall', Rahul Dravid is among the greatest No.3 that the sport has ever seen. Armed with the strongest of techniques, and a defence that would leave opposition bowlers tiring and helpless, the right-handed batter was the most dedicated student that the format ever had.

Right from his stunning knock on debut at Lord's, he showed that he was meant to play Test cricket for a long time. He lived up to his reputation and became a colossal figure in the batting unit, being influential in the growing Test team, both home and away.

Rahul Dravid scored 13265 runs in 163 Tests at an average of 52.63. He remains the batter to have faced the most balls in Test cricket, a record that is unlikely to be broken soon, or ever. The gifted batter also recorded 36 hundreds and 63 half-centuries to mark a truly stunning career.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

200 Tests, 51 hundreds, and 15921 runs are a lot, but it is not only numbers that showcase Sachin Tendulkar's greatness. It takes a lot of influence to have an entire nation pinning their hopes on one batter, and the Little Master managed to do that, not only in ODIs, but Tests as well.

Holding the No.4 position for India, Sachin Tendulkar was India's crisis man, as well as the to ensure that things were smooth if they already were.

Coming into the side as a mere teenager and facing the quick of Pakistan and England away from home, and succeeding, were the first signs that Tendulkar was special. The ace batter went from being a rookie to embracing stardom and being the best that the world has ever seen. His job as the talisman did not change till the end of his career, and he still remains the undisputed greatest, all things considered.

