India's top 5 narrowest wins by runs in Tests ft. ENG vs IND 2025 at The Oval

India pulled off a win for the ages in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Day 5. The odds were stacked against the visitors as England needed just 35 more runs to win with four wickets in hand before play began.Mohammed Siraj drew first blood as he sent Jamie Smith back for just two runs. The pacer struck again to dismiss Jamie Overton to give India a real sniff. As England seemed to be getting closer, Prasidh Krishna then bowled Josh Tongue before Siraj returned to pick the final wicket in the form of Gus Atkinson.With the win, they also leveled the series 2-2. It was a massive achievement for a team under transition in the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Moreover, they were led by a young captain in Shubman Gill, who was on his first tour as Test captain.On that note, here are India's top five narrowest wins by runs in the format.#5 WI vs IND 2002 at Port of SpainIndia produced a sensational win in the second Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain during their 2002 tour. Sachin Tendulkar's first innings hundred (117) took them to 339. A solid bowling effort then saw them bowl the hosts out for 245.Captain Sourav Ganguly (75 not out) and VVS Laxman (74) scored gritty fifties in the second innings as they made 218. Chasing 313, the West Indies were all out for 275. Javgal Srinath and Ashish Nehra led the charge with three wickets each.#4 AUS vs IND 2018 at AdelaideIndia beat Australia by 31 runs during the first Test at Adelaide during their 2018 tour. The visitors posted a total of 250 in the first innings as Cheteshwar Pujara scored a hundred (123). Jaspit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets each as they bowled Australia out for 235 next.The visitors made 307 in the second innings and set Australia a 323-run target in the final innings. Bumrah, Ashwin, and Mohammad Shami picked up three wickets apiece as the hosts were bundled out for 291 eventually.#3 IND vs ENG 1972 at Eden GardensA low-scoring thriller at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw India beat England by a close margin of 28 runs. It was the second Test of the series. The hosts managed 210 in the first innings. A five-wicket haul from Bhagwath Chandrasekhar then skittled England out for 174.The hosts made 155 runs in the second innings. England needed just 192 runs in the final innings to win the game. However, Bishan Bedi's fifer and four wickets from Chandrasekhar meant that the visitors were packed up for 163 in the end.#2 IND vs AUS 2004 at WankhedeThe previous smallest margin of win by runs for India in Tests was their 13-run triumph over Australia at home in 2004. During the fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the hosts were all out for 104 in the first innings.Anil Kumble bagged five wickets and Murali Kartik picked up four as Australia made 203 in reply. The hosts made 205 in the second innings as set the visitors a 107-run target. Shockingly, Australia could make just 93 as they crumbled in a small chase. Harbhajan Singh bagged five wickets in the second innings.#1 ENG vs IND 2025 at The OvalIndia's sensational victory at The Oval in the recently concluded fifth Test against England is their smallest by runs. They trashed the hosts by just six runs on the final day.At the end of Day 4, England were on course for an easy win. They were on 339/6 chasing 374. Despite hundreds from Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111), the visitors managed to stay in the hunt. Eventually, England were bowled out for 367. Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led the charge. Siraj bagged five wickets while Krishna picked up four.