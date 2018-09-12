India's Top 5 Test Match Openers of All Time

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 981 // 12 Sep 2018, 00:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India have been lucky enough to have witnessed quite a few great openers

In Test cricket, India has produced some of the greatest batsmen in the world, viz Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Azharuddin etc.

But most of these batting legends have played in the middle order. Although the Indian Test teams usually had very strong batting lineups, the opener's slot, was a weak link, in most cases. Except for a brief period of 3-4 years, when Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir batted together, India never had a world class Test match opening pair. As a result, the team often suffered, especially in Test matches outside the subcontinent.

However there has also been some glorious exceptions. In this article we talk about those exceptional Indian Test match openers, who performed brilliantly and made their country proud. We also try and pick the best 5 Indian Test match openers of all time.

1 / 6 NEXT