After steamrolling Pakistan in Ahemdabad, the upbeat Indian team will take on a struggling Bangladesh in Pune and try to consolidate their semifinal chances in the 2023 World Cup.

The Men In Blue have been functioning as a well-oiled unit whose both departments, be it bowling or batting, are working without any hiccups.

They have been challenged in both departments: reduced to 2/3 against Australia and struggling to contain Pakistan, who were cruising at 155/2. However, India recovered well in both instances and sent a warning sign to the rest of the teams in the tournament.

Bangladesh will be hoping for some inspirational performances from their bowlers to contain the Indian batting line-up consisting of some big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In ODI World Cups, India and Bangladesh have faced each other four times, with the Men in Blue winning thrice. The Bangla Tigers recorded their only victory over India in the 2007 ODI World Cup by five wickets, which knocked them out of the tournament.

In this article, we will look at the top wicket-takers for Men In Blue against Bangladesh in World Cups.

Top 5 wicket-takers for India against Bangladesh

#3. Zaheer Khan, 3 wickets

One of the best gifts to Indian cricket and the finest proponents of swing bowling upfront, Zaheer Khan, with 3 wickets, finds himself in the 5th position on the list.

Zaheer played 2 matches against Bangladesh in the World Cups, where he averaged 32.21 with an economy of 5.04 against Bangladesh.

#4. Hardik Pandya, 3 wickets

Hardik Pandya played an instrumental role in the Indian 2019 World Cup semi-final campaign, which they eventually lost to New Zealand.

Playing his first World Cup, he was looking adept in his only World Cup match against Bangladesh, where he, in his 10-over spell, picked up crucial wickets from Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, and Shakib Al Hasan, who seemed all set to give another heartbreak to Indian fans.

#3. Jasprit Bumrah, 4 wickets

There cannot be any list of Indian bowlers accomplishments without Jasprit Bumrah, and that exemplifies his skillset and execution.

Bumrah, like Hardik, has played only one World Cup match against Bangladesh and has picked up four crucial wickets with an economy of just 5.50, averaging 27.5.

It was Bumrah who wrapped up the tail to win a close contest for his team, where Bangladesh were in pole position for the majority of the match.

#2. Munaf Patel, 4 wickets

Once touted as replica of Glenn McGrath, who can bowl the mean lines constantly at 145+ kmph, Munaf Patel represented India in two World Cups and played against Bangladesh on both occasions.

While the 2007 one was a nightmarish one for everyone, Munaf not only contributed with the ball picking up two crucial wickets but also played a good hand in batting.

Had it not been for Munaf's tidy bowling, Bangladesh would have run through the match way earlier than they did eventually.

In 2011, he also gave runs at an economy of 4.8, only picking up two wickets, overall finishing up with four wickets at an economy of 4.79, averaging 23.72.

#1. Umesh Yadav, 4 wickets

It was Umesh Yadav, along with Rohit Sharma, who came in the way of Bangladesh making it to their first ever World Cup semi-finals in 2015, where he was just too hot to handle for the Bengal Tigers.

Umesh, who was at the peak of his prowess at the time, justified the trust of his skipper, MS Dhoni, and picked up four wickets against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals, his only encounter against the side.

He was not only economical with an economy of 3.34 but also averaged only 7.75 against the Asian side.