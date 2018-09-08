India series versus England: Mysterious Team Selection

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Five

It is next to impossible to decode the mysterious selection of Indian Team in the ongoing test series against England. In every match, changes were made to get the positive result, but those changes worsened the conditions for the team. The criteria for selection is different for different players. Some players got the chance to play in spite of their bad performances while some of them were made to sit out for no reason. Are the seats reserved for some players? Why are some players dropped again and again? There must be transparency in the selection of the team, and the performance of a player must be the prime criterion for selection. Let's analyze how the team selection has affected the performance of Indian Team.

First Test Match-- In the very first test match, Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped to accommodate Rahul in the team. Rahul, being an opener, batted at No.3 in the first match but his poor performance in both the innings dismayed every Indian fan. He just scored 17 runs in that match. Pujara was dropped because of his poor form, but Karun Nair was a better than Rahul who could be given the responsibility to bat at No.3.

Second Test Match--Indian team made a couple of changes in the second match to retaliate against the opponents. In this match, Pujara retained his spot, and Shikhar Dhawan was made to sit on the bench. Undoubtedly, Dhawan's performance was not up to the mark in the first test match; the captain relied on Rahul and gave him the responsibility to provide a consolidated start. But, he disappointed everyone and scored just 18 runs which were 21 short of Dhawan's score in the first match. Kuldeep Yadav was given a chance to prove himself in this match where the ball was swinging, and the pitch was favoring the Pacers. He not only failed to take wickets but also conceded a lot of runs. Why was Jadeja not selected if the team management decided to include two spinners in the team? If Umesh Yadav was not elected then a pacer could be his replacement in those conditions where the pacers were getting the benefits, and Shardul Thakur was in the squad. I do not think Yadav's performance was so bad that the team management was bound to make him sit out of the game.

Third Test Match-- In this match, Bumrah was given a chance and Yadav was thrown out of the team after his poor performance. Bumrah proved himself and took five wickets in the second innings, and India winded up the match easily because of his excellent performance. Hardik also contributed in the game by taking five wickets in the first innings and scoring fifty runs in the second innings. Hardik's selection was also questionable because he did not perform in any of the two matches either with bat or ball but his terrific performance silenced everyone. Dhawan was once again asked to open as Murali Vijay was rejected because of his poor performance. Why was Rahul selected in the third test match in spite of his poor performance in both games? Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Kartik and this was indeed a right decision. Everyone was replaced who was not performing except Hardik and Rahul.

Fourth Test Match-- No changes were made in this match. But, why has Rahul selected in spite of his poor performance again? In this match, Hardik Pandya continued his poor performance with bat and ball. HIs selection over Jadeja is questionable Jadeja is continuously ignored for no reasons

Fifth Test Match-- In the last match of the series, Hanuma Vihari, a debutant, was selected to strengthen the middle-order of the team. The team management has continuously ignored Karun Nair because he had scored 300* runs against England. I am unable to analyze his mistakes because of which selectors are ignoring him.. Hardik Pandya is taking rest in this match because he was heavily criticized and even former cricketers questioned his selection over Jadeja. Rahul is once again selected because of his poor performance in four test matches, and Vijay is not even considered for selection just because of his poor performance in the first two matches.

The coach and skipper will be questioned regarding the biased team selection. What is the reason for giving so many chances to some players and rejection of others for no reason? Winning or losing does not matter but it is unfair to reserve the seats for the liabilities.