India set record, become first nation to host 4 test playing nations across two formats on the same day

Kumar Shashwat News 14 Nov 2019, 12:38 IST

India began their Test series against Bangladesh today

What’s the story?

India would become the first country in the history of cricket to host 2 international cricket matches of different formats between 4 Test-playing nations. The country would achieve the feat on 14th November, 2019 with India battling Bangladesh in a Test at Indore while Afghanistan would lock horns against the West Indies at Lucknow later in the day.

In case you didn’t know

Courtesy the civil strife Afghanistan is undergoing; the outfit has been using India as the base for its home encounters. A few months earlier, Bangladesh had visited India as part of their away tour against the Afghans while the West Indians’ ODI series against Rashid Khan’s troops culminated recently.

The heart of the matter

India will accomplish the unique distinction of being the first country to see 2 international cricket matches of different formats on the same day when Afghanistan’s T20I against the West Indies kicks off at Lucknow at 7 pm IST.

Earlier in the day, the Indians began their Test series against Bangladesh at Indore, meaning that the feat would come to fruition in a few hours.

What’s next?

In cricket’s chequered history so far, there hasn’t been an instance such as the one taking place in India today. However, with the game growing constantly, one wouldn’t rule out another such situation repeating in the future.