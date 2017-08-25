India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Five reasons why Virat Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series

Here's why it's high time that the Indian captain sits out a few matches now.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 20:58 IST

Virat Kohli: Time for a rest?

With the Chairman of Indian Selectors MSK Prasad talking about India’s rotation policy ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, speculation has been rife over whether the Indian captain Virat Kohli too will be rested for some matches now.

Though Kohli is very much a part of the series and has been in the thick of things, he needs some rest because he has been playing a lot of cricket. Injury concerns cannot be brushed aside when it comes to the most important player in your team.

Here are five reasons why Kohli should be rested for the rest of the series.

#1 The series is almost won

Though this might sound like indulging in a bit of overconfidence, but it’s true that this series is almost won for Kohli’s men. Sri Lanka did exceptionally well to push them and almost stage a dramatic comeback in the second ODI.

They might have a few more surprises up their sleeves and they might even avoid a 5-0 whitewash of the series by winning a match. But to come back from this situation and win three back-to-back matches to clinch the series seems well-nigh impossible for Sri Lanka.

For the upcoming series after this, Kohli’s men will not find another instance where they are 2-0 up after two matches so easily. Looking ahead, it would therefore be a judicious decision for Kohli to sit out the rest of the matches.