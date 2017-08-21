Failures only teach me a lesson, focus on the process, says Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw also spoke about his priorities and his methods.

Stellar run continues

What’s the story?

Shikhar Dhawan is in the midst of an extended purple patch and the southpaw is churning out runs for fun for the team across all formats. However, Dhawan is not taking things for granted and he believes that he has to keep scoring runs as the competition for places is intense in this Indian team.

"It's a long time (until the next World Cup). I would like to keep performing well. That would be my goal because if I don't perform, there are such great batsmen in our side that anyone can take my place," he said after he smashed his 11th ODI century which helped the Indian team brush aside Sri Lanka.

The details

Dhawan is an affable character and never minces his words while speaking. He had no qualms in accepting the fact that he struggled last year but was quick to add that any slump and any sort of failures only help him emerge stronger.

He also said that he always keeps his process simple irrespective of the results and even when he was struggling he kept his belief in his process.

The Delhi dasher also compared his form back in 2013 Champions Trophy to the current period and said that he is in a very good mental space which is helping him bat fluently.

Apart from this, he also spoke about how he likes to maintain his fitness and repeats his process at all times without sweating too much over the end result.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since making a comeback to the Indian side for the Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan has been in stellar form. He was the leading scorer for the Indian team in the tournament and won the golden bat for scoring 338 runs.

He carried his form into the Test series against Sri Lanka in which he scored 2 centuries in 3 matches.

What's next?

India have been too dominant against a hapless Sri Lanka side and Shikhar Dhawan has played a central role.

The team is already 1-0 up in the 5-match series and one would hope Dhawan would carry his form into the rest of the series as well as for the rest of the season as India tours overseas over the next months.

Author's Take

There is little doubt that Shikhar Dhawan can win matches all on his own on his day and hence he enjoys the support of his captain too who has made no qualms saying that he likes players who dominate the oppositions from the word go.

The form of the southpaw would in many ways determine India's fortune overseas as a good solid start would set the tone for the rest of the side.