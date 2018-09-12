India still on top in latest ICC Test rankings

Despite a thumping 1-4 loss to England in the recently concluded Test series, India retained its top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Virat Kohli's team, who lost the final game at The Oval by 118 runs, stayed at the No.1 spot with 115 rating points. England, however, managed to edge past New Zealand (102 points) and climb to the No.4 spot. The Indian took a drop of 10 rating points, having had started the series with 125 points in their kitty.

Led by Joe Root, the England side defeated India in comprehensive fashion in the Test series, losing only one of the five Tests, and now are just one point behind South Africa and Australia, who have 106 points each.

The series victory for Root's team, which is incidentally former captain Alastair Cook's last international assignment, helped the English side gain eight points. Before the series started, they were at 97 points and on the fifth spot in the table.

India's next Test series is against West Indies at home, starting with the first of the two Tests on October 4th in Rajkot, and the final one slated to begin on October 12 at Hyderabad. It will be followed by the ODI and T20I series against the same opposition.

England, on the other hand, will now face sixth-ranked Sri Lanka at the island nation's home, starting November 6.

Although India received a 4-1 battering, captain Kohli was quick to state that the scoreline did not reflect the tight competition that was there between the two teams.

"I think the 1-4 scoreline is a fair one as England played better than us but we were not outplayed barring the Lord's Test. The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one," Kohli said at the post-match conference.