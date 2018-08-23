India to play T20Is in US after 2019 World Cup

The Indian team played in the US against West Indies in 2016

The Indian team is likely to play the West Indies in a short T20I series in the United States, after the 2019 World Cup, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The Indians were initially slated to play Tests and ODIs in the West Indies, but the small window of a T20I series will see them play the shortest format in Florida, just like they played a small series in 2016.

The games will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, as part of the West Indies' strategy to play a minimum of two T20s every year in North America until 2022.

"There's full board support as part of our strategic plan over the next five years to bring regular games into the Americas. So not always talking about the USA, we're talking about Canada and other parts to try to grow the sport. The whole ICC strategic plan is around growing the game and we're huge advocates of Associate cricket", John Grave, the Cricket West Indies CEO, told ESPNcricinfo.

"We want to grow the game. We're big advocates of playing in the Olympics even though one might argue that's quite complicated because effectively we'd be playing as the separate sovereign countries of the West Indies - but we don't have a problem with that," Grave added, at the sidelines of the Caribbean Premier League.

On the timings of the games, Grave said that the games could be played very late at night, or earlier in the day to cater to the 'passion of the Indian fans'.

"Clearly we have to discuss that with sponsors and broadcast partners, but realistically when you're playing India in the Caribbean you have to play either very late at night or very early in the day. If you're playing India, the passion of the India fans, they'll turn up whether you play at 11am or 9pm at night."