India to rest more star players ahead of World Cup 2019

Kohli might be rested for a few more ODIs in the next few months

All eyes are on next year's World Cup as India are set to rest several top players in the upcoming months as they look to keep the stars fresh for the tournament. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup, could be among the stars rested for the upcoming ODI and T20I assignments along with the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Virat could be rested again if need be to ensure he is fit for the World Cup. It is a rotation policy which the team has initiated to keep the best combination for the World Cup in June 2019", a BCCI source told TOI.

Kohli, who already garnered plenty of criticism for missing the Asia Cup 2018, which India won under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is top of the pile in terms of players, whose schedule is being managed and that could lead to him missing a few more ODIs in the next few months.

Fitness is the main concern for Team India as they look to reduce the workload on the stars who are regulars in all three formats of the game. Bhuvi and Bumrah, who were both rested for the Test series against WI are among the others who might miss a few more games as India get ready for next year's World Cup in England.

India will travel to New Zealand for five ODIs and three T20Is, starting on January 23 following their tour of Australia which begins on November 21. The Australia tour begins with three T20Is before the four Tests and ends with three ODIs, which start on January 12. There will just be four days from the final ODI against Australia and the first ODI against New Zealand.

Following a two-week break, Australia then travel to India for a limited-overs tour in February and then there is also scheduled to be a tour of Zimbabwe as well before IPL 2019 begins. With a jam-packed schedule ahead of the World Cup, which begins in June, Team India are keen to ensure a fully fit squad for the tournament.