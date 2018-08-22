5 eminent Indian cricketers who made their Test debut in England

Team India are currently touring England to play three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and five-match Test series, between July and September 2018. India won the T20I series 2-1 and lost the ODI series 1-2. The India Cricket Team are currently playing the 3rd Test of their five-match Test series, in which England have taken a 2-0 lead against them. In the 1st Test, India lost to England by 31 runs at Edgbaston and in the 2nd Test, England beat India by an innings and 159 runs at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

In this tour, the world of cricket has seen a new face, Rishabh Pant for Team India. This left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman played his maiden Test match against England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 18, 2018. After playing the first ball of his debut Test match defensively to cover, Pant dispatched Adil Rashid for a straight six. In doing so, Pant became the first Indian player to hit a six as the first scoring shot of his Test career and made his Test debut memorable.

However, Rishabh Pant is not the only player who made his debut against England. This slideshow contains a list of 5 Indian players who made their Test debut in England on the English pitch.

#1 Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare

Debut Test: Vs England at Lord's, June 22, 1946

Last Test: Vs West Indies at Sabina Park, March 28, 1953

The man who guided Team India to its first victory in Test, Vijay Samuel Hazare, represented his country in 30 Tests. Hazare made his Test debut for India against England at Lord's, on June 22, 1946. In his debut innings, Hazare scored 31 runs before he was bowled by AV Bedser. Hazare scored 2,912 runs at an average of 47.65 over the course of his 30 Tests.

During his career, Hazare made 18,740 runs at an average of 58.38, with 60 tons and 73 fifties. He was the first Indian player to complete 1000 Test runs. He also took 595 first-class wickets, averaging 24.61 with the ball.

After his retirement, Hazare served as an Indian selector.

