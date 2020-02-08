India U-19s vs Bangladesh U-19s Match Preview: Predicted 11, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Can India U-19s defend their crown?

Defending champions India U-19s secured their berth in the final of the U-19 World Cup 2020 with a thumping win over Pakistan U-19s in the semi-finals. They will now lock horns with Bangladesh U-19s who have eliminated New Zealand U-19s and hosts South Africa U-19s on their way to the finale.

Both the Asian sides are yet to lose a match in this tournament, hence this match will prove to be a clash of equals. The Indian boys had last faced their Bangladeshi rivals in the Asia U-19s Cup where they overcame a challenge from them in a close encounter. India U-19s had also beaten Bangladesh U-19s twice in the tri-nation tournament played in England last year. Hence, the head-to-head record is in favour of Priyam Garg and co.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the key to India U-19s' success as the opening batsman has played with supreme consistency in this competition. The team's premier fast bowler, Kartik Tyagi, has supported him to perfection while Ravi Bishnoi has also played his role to perfection in the bowling department.

Bangladesh U-19s will rest their hopes on Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who hit a magnificent century in the semi-final. Also, Rakibul Hasan will have the onus of delivering the goods in the spin bowling section.

Here is all you need to know about the game between India U-19s and Bangladesh U-19s.

India U-19s vs Pakistan U-19s Super League Final Match Details

Date: February 9, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Weather Forecast

After two successive washouts in the U-19 World Cup 2020, the fans are extremely worried about the big finale. However, the chances that the match ends in a no result are very high. There are predictions for rain during the game, thus the cricket universe may not witness a full 50-overs a side match.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for teams who opt to bowl first. It supports the fast bowlers in the first half and then gets better for the batsmen in the latter half. Yashavi Jaiswal had thrashed the Pakistani bowlers at this very venue and hence, he will be looking forward to continue his fine form at the Senwes Park.

Probable XIs

India U-19s

The Indian team management will not look to make any modifications to the current team combination as every player has played his role to perfection. Jaiswal, Tyagi and Bishnoi have been the stars for India U-19s while Priyam Garg and Sushant Mishra have also stepped up and delivered when the team needed them.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Athrava Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh.

Bangladesh U-19s

Even Bangladesh U-19s will not make any alterations to their playing XI as they have played some good cricket throughout the tournament. The bowlers have led their team to the finale and the fans will have high hopes from Rakibul, Shoriful Islam and Shamim Hossain in the upcoming match. Also, Mohammad Parvez Hossain will also try to make an impact with the bat.

Predicted XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Hasan Murad.

Prediction

Bangladesh U-19s have been unbeaten in the tournament so far but they will have to bring their A-game to the table to trouble the India U-19s. While Bangladesh U-19s came close to defeating the Indian side in the Asia Cup, they may find it difficult to stop their opponents in the U-19 World Cup final.

Kartik Tyagi and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in prime form and stopping them will be a mountainous task for Akbar Ali's side. India U-19s will start as the hot favourites to win this big final as they have seemed to be unstoppable.

Match Prediction: India U-19s to win the final.

Broadcast details

TV: Star Sports Network

Online: Hotstar