India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The India men’s under-19 team are currently on a tour to England for a five-match Youth ODI series and a two-match unofficial Test series. The YODI series will commence on Friday, June 27, at the County Ground in Hove.

Ad

The India under-19 team also played a warm-up tour match against England Young Lions Invitational XI at the Hazelgrave Ground in Loughborough on June 24.

The warm-up match witnessed India under-19 batting first and posting a huge total of 442-9. Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, and RS Ambrish bludgeoned speedy 70s, while Harvansh Pangalia clattered 103* runs off just 52 balls to turbo-charge the Indian innings in the slog overs. Defending 443, Indian bowlers Deepesh Devendran (3/33), Naman Pushpak (2/31) and Vihaan Malhotra (2/9) folded up the Young Lions Invitational XI for just 211 in 41.1 overs to secure a huge 231-run win.

Ad

Trending

The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee confirmed the India under-19 squad back in May, but were forced to make a couple of changes to the team owing to injuries to players like Aditya Rana and Khilan Patel. In their absence, the committee roped in D. Deepesh and Naman Pushpak to the 16-player squad.

Ayush Mhatre, Mumbai star and CSK’s near 18-year batting prodigy, was appointed as captain of the Indian team for the tour. Fellow teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was also included in the ‘Boys in Blue’ group for his IPL 2025 exploits for the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

Ad

The ECB announced the England under-19 squad earlier this month, appointing Somerset wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew as team captain. The ECB further included Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, in the team.

The five-match YODI series between the two sides will mark their first meeting in 50-overs format since the final of the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Team India, under Yash Dhull, won that match to lift the coveted silverware for the fifth time, with all-rounder Raj Bawa winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his five-wicket haul and a crucial 35-run knock.

Ad

The two-match unofficial Test series, meanwhile, will mark the first red-ball meeting between India Under-19 and England Under-19 since their two-match rubber back in July 2017 in Chesterfield and Worcester, with India winning the series 2-0.

In light of India under-19 tour of England 2025, here is a look at the live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025 telecast channel list

The England under-19 vs India under-19 series will not be available for live telecast on any television channel in India.

Ad

India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of India under-19 tour of England 2025 on the official YouTube channel of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Furthermore, the opening match, set to be played at the County Ground in Hove, will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Sussex Cricket.

Similarly, for each venue, the official YouTube channels of their respective English County teams will be streaming the England under-19 v India under-19 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️