India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The India men’s under-19 team will lock horns with the England under-19 side for a five-match Youth ODI series. The rubber starts on Friday, June 27, and concludes on Monday, July 7.

Led by IPL star and CSK’s teenage sensation Ayush Mhatre, the ‘Boys in Blue’ will face the hosts in a series of five Youth ODIs and two additional multi-day matches.

BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee confirmed India under-19’s squad back in May. The committee also picked the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

The ECB also confirmed their England Under-19 squad earlier this month, naming Somerset star Thomas Rew as captain. Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain and legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, is also included in the 15-player English line-up.

The tour started off with a warm-up match for the visitors as they went up against England Young Lions Invitational XI on June 24 in Hove. Ayush Mhatre and Co. won the match by 231 runs, after racking up 442-9 from 50 overs with Harvansh Pangalia’s 52-ball 103*. Deepesh Devendran, Naman Pushpak, and Vihaan Malhotra picked up seven wickets between them to fold up the Young Lions for just 211 in 41.1 overs.

The One-Day series will mark the first 50-overs meeting between the two under-19 teams of both since the final of the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in February 2022 in North Sound. Chasing 190, India won that match by four wickets in 47.4 overs to lift the cup. Raj Bawa bagges the ‘Player of the Match’ award for scoring a crucial 35 and picking up a five-wicket haul.

India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 27

1st Youth ODI: England U19 vs India U19, County Ground in Hove, 3:30pm (11am local time)

Monday, June 30

2nd Youth ODI: England U19 vs India U19, County Ground in Northampton, 3:30pm (11am local time)

Wednesday, July 2

3rd Youth ODI: England U19 vs India U19, County Ground in Northampton, 3:30pm (11am local time)

Saturday, July 5

4th Youth ODI: England U19 vs India U19, New Road in Worcester, 3:30pm (11am local time)

Monday, July 7

5th Youth ODI: England U19 vs India U19, New Road in Worcester, 3:30pm (11am local time)

India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The five-match Youth ODI series between India U19 and the hosts, England U19, is expected to be live-streamed on the England & Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

India U19 vs England U19 Youth ODI Series 2025: Full squads

England Under-19

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Alber, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan and Alex Wade.

India Under-19

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vc & wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, and Naman Pushpak.

Standby players: Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (wk).

