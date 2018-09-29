India v Bangladesh: Asia Cup Final Player Ratings

Amidst all the high expectations of an India Pakistan finale in the Asia Cup 2018, it was Bangladesh who beat Pakistan to face India in the finals. The quality of cricket Bangladesh have been playing recently, it comes as no surprise to see them make the final.

Dubai was set for a good contest in the final. India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. The wicket looked flat and good to bat, and initially, Bangladesh made the most of it. Their openers, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan, showed good intent and played positive cricket.

They put up on a 100 run partnership for the first wicket. Runs were coming easily at 120 for no loss but then the man with the golden arm, Kedar Jadhav, struck to send Mehidy back. From there on it was a serious lack of application from Bangladesh players.

It was self-implosion of all sorts, and all Bangladesh managed was mere 100 more runs for the remaining nine wickets. Liton Das made his maiden century in the process to post 223 as the target for India to chase.

In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started to attack right from ball one. Najmul Islam sent Dhawan back to pavilion with his Chinaman delivery. Rohit continued from one end, but India's middle order was exposed to do the bulk of the scoring. Soon Rohit fell two short of his half-century.

It was Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni who kept the scoreboard ticking with a 50 partnership to take India closer to the target. Mahmadullah got rid of Karthik when India needed 89 runs to win the match. Just when things were going India's way, Mustafizur silenced the crowd by getting Dhoni caught behind.

Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar kept going, and in the end, India pulled off a last-ball victory to upset Bangladesh once again in the finals.

Here are how the players on both teams rated in the final

India

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

He was brilliant as the captain. Didn't lose heart when Bangladesh put up a 100 run stand for the first wicket. Kept his cool, made the right bowling changes to restrict Bangladesh to a below par total. He looked fluent in his batting, carrying on his good form. Scored a brilliant 48 of 55 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan: 3/10

Dhawan looked in good form with his bat, but his greed to score more runs consumed him. Gifted his wicket away.

Ambati Rayudu: 3/10

Averaging 50 in his ODI career, Rayudu had a lot of work to do with the bat, but disappointed all by getting out for 2. His commitment in the field was 100%, and the pick up and throw from him helped to send well set Soumya Sarkar back to the dressing room.

Dinesh Karthik: 5/10

The tussle for the fourth spot in the team continues and Karthik did a good job at that place to stitch a 50 run partnership with Dhoni. However, he couldn't finish the game when he was all set.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Five points for MS only for his mastery behind the stumps. Those lightning quick glove works did their work to send well set Liton Das and Captain Mortaza. He also was involved in inflicting run outs. He batted sensibly when Rohit got out to take India closer to the target, but couldn't finish the match, getting out on 36.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja was fantastic in the field as always, and takes pride in his fielding skills. With the ball, he did his job to contain the batsmen to some extent. He remained wicketless in his six-over spell. Held the innings with the bat from one end, scoring 20 runs.

Kedar Jadhav: 8/10

He is growing in confidence every passing match in his bowling. The man with the golden arm as they call him. He gets the breakthroughs when the team needs it. He was crucial in breaking 120 run opening partnership of Bangladesh. He gave away just 41 runs in his nine overs, taking two wickets. He came out to bat for the team with a hamstring injury, and scored the winning runs.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: 7/10

He was not his usual self in his opening spell and went for a lot of runs. He did come back brilliantly in his second spell, and was economic, but wicketless. Batted sensibly during the chase alongside Jadeja to get India closer to the target.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

The Chinaman did his part in building the pressure on the opposition and got his rewards. He took three wickets at an economy of 4.5 in his full ten over spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 6/10

Chahal was very poor with the ball, and in the field as he dropped a catch at the start of the innings. But came back well, and bowled some good overs, and piled pressure on the opposition. He was economical with the ball, and in eight overs, conceded 31 runs, and took a lone wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Went for runs in his first spell, but was back to business at the death overs. He lived up to his expectations with the ball at the death. Took two brilliant catches in the deep, and finished the innings with a pinpoint yorker.

